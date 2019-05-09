A quirky addition to the Kickstarter campaign is the inclusion of votes (one vote for every $20 pledged) which backers can use to select challenges for the Teryx founders (brothers, Ryan and Thomas Nielsen) on their "Survival Experience 2019" YouTube adventure, planned for the back woods of South Carolina in Summer this year. Backers vote on ways to make the trip for the brothers longer and harder, from making bows and arrows to hunt for food, to building their shelter from found materials. Voters can even decided to exclude items from the packing list in order to make the trip more difficult. One thing they certainly won't be leaving behind is the Omniblade.

