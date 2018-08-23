Are these images of a car that has actually been built? That's devilishly difficult to tell from the pictures. If these are real photos, they've been edited so brutally and comprehensively that they look fake. If they're fake, then why would Opel bother with images like the one below, which shows Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller unveiling the thing, and which metadata tells us has been edited and saved in Photoshop more than 20 times? It's all a bit icky.