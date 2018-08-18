But the real quandary is what is going on with Opportunity itself. The engineers believe that after the solar panels shut down the rover suffered a low-power fault, where it went into hibernation. This has gone on for so long that they think that it then went into clock fault, which means that the onboard clock has shut down and the rover is relying on the return of the Sun to reactivate instead of a pre-programmed schedule. However, there's also the possibility that it's been without power for so long that it's in uploss fault. That is, the communications system has shut down completely and must await the return of power before it can run a systems check and try to reestablish contact.