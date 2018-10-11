Oppy is one twisted actioncamView gallery - 6 images
In order to utilize a traditional actioncam to its fullest, people may make use of things like handlebar mounts, selfie sticks and bendy-legged mini tripods. Oppy is intended to make such accessories unnecessary, as it features a long flexible body.
First of all, no, Oppy does not have two lenses. The thing on the right is actually a manually-activated LED spotlight, providing extra illumination when needed. The camera itself shoots 4K/24fps regular-motion video, along with 1080p/60fps and 720p/120fps slo-mo. It also captures 13MP stills and can shoot time-lapse footage, recording everything on a MicroSD memory card.
A digital image stabilization system helps smooth out the shakes.
Users switch between modes via a single button on the lower "block" of the camera, which also contains a 950-mAh lithium battery that should be good for a claimed 90 minutes of use per USB-charge. Other settings are remotely controlled using an iOS/Android app on the user's Bluetooth-connected smartphone, which also allows them to set up and review shots, and to live-stream video.
An included splash-proof housing should keep the camera dry when frolicking at the beach, etc, although a fully-watertight housing is in the works for underwater use.
If you're interested, Oppy is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$89 will get you one if everything works out. The planned retail price is $129.
Source: Kickstarter
