Tiny house slides roof open in summer and keeps toes toasty in winter
Optinid, the French firm behind those novel sliding roof tiny houses, recently completed another model in the same vein. Opening up to the elements when the weather's nice like previous examples, the Axelle also features underfloor heating to keep the interior comfortable in colder weather.
The Axelle is located in the Rhône-Alpes region of France. It's based on a double-axle trailer, measures 6 m (19.6 ft)-long, with a total floorspace of 20.4 sq m (219 sq ft). It's finished in Douglas fir, with polycarbonate accenting.
Visitors enter into a living room. This has a custom-made sofa bed with integrated storage, as well as a table. The area is topped by a small loft which is accessed by ladder. An office space with desk is nearby, and next to this is the kitchen with two electric hobs, an oven, sink, storage space, and a retractable table.
At the opposite end of the home from the living room is the bathroom, which contains shower, toilet, and sink.
Storage-integrated stairs lead up to the main bedroom, which sleeps two and sports Optinid's signature sliding roof. This can be unlocked and slid open on rails when the weather is nice.
When the weather isn't so great, underfloor heating is installed downstairs. We don't see many tiny houses with underfloor heating, but Optinid says it's a good choice and enables the owners to walk around barefoot even in winter. Additionally, the home features 10 cm (4 in)-thick insulation in the walls and roof, and 12 cm (4.7 in) in the floor to help keep out the chill.
The Axelle gets power from both a ground-based solar power array and a standard mains hookup. We've no word on pricing for this model.
Source: Optinid
