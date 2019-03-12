When the weather isn't so great, underfloor heating is installed downstairs. We don't see many tiny houses with underfloor heating, but Optinid says it's a good choice and enables the owners to walk around barefoot even in winter. Additionally, the home features 10 cm (4 in)-thick insulation in the walls and roof, and 12 cm (4.7 in) in the floor to help keep out the chill.