Despite this limitation, the mission planners are keen on such an orbit because it will make it easier to send up the component modules that will go to make up the completed station, as well as the Orion manned spacecraft. The goal is to use Gateway as a staging area from which manned and unmanned lunar landing missions can be prepared and then launched – similar to the way the Apollo missions left the Command Service Module in orbit while the Lunar Module made the actual landing. In addition, the halo orbit will open a launch window between the station and Earth every week.