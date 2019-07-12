Two novel brain activity patterns quickly stood our to the researchers as the fish transitioned through its sleeping period. One pattern is called "slow bursting sleep" by the researchers, and they suggest this pattern is analogous to slow-wave sleep in humans. The other pattern is labeled "propagating wave sleep", and this is suggested to resemble REM sleep in humans. Of course, fish don't exhibit the same rapid-eye-movement as humans in this well-known sleep phase, but other muscle and body signatures reportedly seen in the zebrafish during this phase are similar to that of a human REM phase.