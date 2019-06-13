In GoldenEye, it was the car used in the opening scenes as Bond races the villainess Xenia Onatopp in her red Ferrari F355 GTS at high speed on the winding roads in the hills above Monaco. Though the new DB5 did not have the machine guns, revolving number plates, extending rams, or ejector seats of the original, it did have a champagne cooler and a built-in fax machine disguised as an Alpine 7817R CD Tuner. It had also been displayed at the British National Motor Museum and the "Bond in Motion" exhibition at Covent Garden, so its provenance was rich indeed for the price.