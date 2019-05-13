As far as prices that we can expect for this milestone vehicle, well-respected marque specialist Andy Prill said of this car, "I've seen countless special Porsches in my career, but nothing like this. I was very careful in examining the authenticity of the Type 64, no. 3 and its chassis. After spending many days with the car, I have found evidence that all key components of the cars are original as built in 1939/1940. This is the most historically significant of all Porsche cars and it is simply incredible to find the very first Porsche in this original condition."