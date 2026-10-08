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Pocket piston 2.0 updates the art of combusting fire out of thin air

By C.C. Weiss
October 08, 2026
Pocket piston 2.0 updates the art of combusting fire out of thin air
An alternative fire-starter inspired by classic diesel aviation motors
An alternative fire-starter inspired by classic diesel aviation motors
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Once the Aviator's Ember 2.0 fire piston has created fiery tinder, you can put it into a larger tinder bundle to ignite a full fire
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Once the Aviator's Ember 2.0 fire piston has created fiery tinder, you can put it into a larger tinder bundle to ignite a full fire
The Aviator's Ember 2.0 features a new, larger design that flares out at the ends
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The Aviator's Ember 2.0 features a new, larger design that flares out at the ends
Aerohart gives the new Aviator's Ember better grip and performance
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Aerohart gives the new Aviator's Ember better grip and performance
An alternative fire-starter inspired by classic diesel aviation motors
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An alternative fire-starter inspired by classic diesel aviation motors
The newly textured exterior is designed to give users a more stable grip for more effective sparking
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The newly textured exterior is designed to give users a more stable grip for more effective sparking
The piston presses down into the outer chamber, compressing air rapidly to create the heat necessary to spark the tinder
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The piston presses down into the outer chamber, compressing air rapidly to create the heat necessary to spark the tinder
Taking the plunge
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Taking the plunge
The tinder stores in the tip of the piston
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The tinder stores in the tip of the piston
The new lanyard hole makes it as easy to carry the Aviator's Ember 2.0 outside the pack as in it
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The new lanyard hole makes it as easy to carry the Aviator's Ember 2.0 outside the pack as in it
The two Aviator's Ember fire piston components work together to make fire out of the heat of compressed air
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The two Aviator's Ember fire piston components work together to make fire out of the heat of compressed air
View gallery - 10 images

The Aviator's Ember proved one of the more unexpected pieces of outdoor kit we looked at in 2025. Based on timeless, inalterable concepts of physics, the portable little piston allows users to start a fire with nothing more than tinder, air and a quick smack of the hand, relying on the immediate compression of air to deliver the heat that fires up the tinder. After taking in compliments and criticisms about the original design, Aerohart is back a year later with V2.0.

By no means did Aerohart invent the concept of a fire piston when it introduced the Aviator's Ember on Kickstarter a year ago. But at the very least, it crafted a particularly sleek, aerospace-inspired version that introduced the ancient concept to a new audience.

In fact, we had never looked at a fire piston before that, despite covering myriad fire-starting innovations over the decades. Fire pistons are widely available through retailers like Amazon but not all too common among major outdoor gear brands or retailers, in our experience, likely because there are so many simpler, more common and cheaper means of sparking a flame – lighters of all shapes, styles and fuels, matches, flint and steel, fire-making Swiss Army knife upgrades – even flare-firing pens.

Okay, that last one wasn't actually simpler or cheaper, but it was one of the more interesting alternatives we've happened upon over the decades. Still, the fire piston didn't slide our way until last year.

The Aviator's Ember brings some cool, classic aviation-inspired novelty factor to the category. And how often can you say, without exaggeration, that you made something as important as fire out of actual air?

The piston presses down into the outer chamber, compressing air rapidly to create the heat necessary to spark the tinder
The piston presses down into the outer chamber, compressing air rapidly to create the heat necessary to spark the tinder

Since introducing the original Aviator's Ember last year, Aerohart has been collecting feedback and ponderings from its first buyers. And it's turned those thoughts into the Aviator's Ember 2.0, now running on Kickstarter.

The most noticeable 2.0 update is the blacked-out look. Aerohart sticks with a 6061 machined aluminum construction but adds the black anodization to make it tougher and harder wearing.

Aerohart gives the new Aviator's Ember better grip and performance
Aerohart gives the new Aviator's Ember better grip and performance

From there, the bulk of Aerohart's update work focuses on making the Aviator's Ember easier to hold and thereby more user-friendly for igniting tinder. It starts by widening out the shaft by 50% and adding tapered ends so that you can better hold it without it slipping right through your grip. The generously grooved shaft exterior assists with that grip and looks much easier to hold onto than the smooth, shiny aluminum of the original.

Aerohart also lengthens the Aviator's Ember to give users more leverage in plunging the piston. It tightens up the tolerances between the piston and chamber, ensuring that pressure and heat are better contained for more reliable combustion.

The new unit measures 5.1 in (13 cm) long and has a 1.1-in (2.8-cm) radius. It weighs 4.7 oz (133 g).

The new lanyard hole makes it as easy to carry the Aviator's Ember 2.0 outside the pack as in it
The new lanyard hole makes it as easy to carry the Aviator's Ember 2.0 outside the pack as in it

A simple lanyard hole completes the updates, allowing owners to strap the Aviator's Ember to a pack or hang it up in an RV. If Aerohart's campaign is successful enough, the company plans to ship each unit with a paracord lanyard for just that purpose.

What hasn't changed in the 2.0 transition is how the Aviator's Ember works. When one rapidly depresses the piston, it instantly compresses the air inside, causing enough heat to light the tinder stored in the tip of the piston. A pair of O-rings secured on the piston shaft just behind that tip ensures that air and heat stay inside the combustion chamber.

The two Aviator's Ember fire piston components work together to make fire out of the heat of compressed air
The two Aviator's Ember fire piston components work together to make fire out of the heat of compressed air

Aerohart is currently offering the Aviator's Ember 2.0 at Kickstarter super-early bird levels starting at US$55 with expected delivery by Christmas. Other pledge levels have later delivery time frames. The campaign has already raised over $40K, shooting way past its primary goal and all listed stretch goals with over a month left to go.

Source: Aerohart

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

GearFireSurvivalOutdoors and CampingCampingHikingBackpackingKickstarter
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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