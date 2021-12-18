Cybertruck transformers to Wankel RVs: Top 2021 electric camper concepts

With only a slow trickle of fairly simple, non-groundbreaking production electric camper vans and zero-gas trailers, 2021 didn't prove a milestone year for electrified camper products. However, the electric and hybrid concepts and prototypes revealed throughout the year forecasted a promising future for cleaner, quieter RVing. These are the most intriguing concepts, prototypes, and early product previews and confirmations shown by everyone from startups, to university students, to major global automakers and RV manufacturers.