Cybertruck transformers to Wankel RVs: Top 2021 electric camper concepts
With only a slow trickle of fairly simple, non-groundbreaking production electric camper vans and zero-gas trailers, 2021 didn't prove a milestone year for electrified camper products. However, the electric and hybrid concepts and prototypes revealed throughout the year forecasted a promising future for cleaner, quieter RVing. These are the most intriguing concepts, prototypes, and early product previews and confirmations shown by everyone from startups, to university students, to major global automakers and RV manufacturers.
September 03, 2021Zeus Electric Chassis and SylvanSport are teaming up to create a line of pure-electric RVs with the rugged capability to reach far-off launch points and campsites and the flexibility to carry plenty of gear and comfortably sleep the crew.
March 11, 2021LA-based electric mobility company Canoo has pulled back the curtain on its third vehicle, now joining the likes of Tesla, Bollinger, Rivian and others to add an all-electric pickup truck to its vehicle fleet.
August 23, 2021Renault previously tipped plans to explore the distant RVing future with the Hippie Caviar concept camper van. Now it is bringing focus back to the present with the Trafic SpaceNomad, a classic pop-top camper van set to launch around Europe.
June 28, 2021LEVC offers some of the UK's most classically stylish electrified commercial vehicles, and now it's turned its attention to the leisure market. The e-Camper plug-in hybrid camper van boasts 61 miles of electric driving coupled with gas-extended range.
September 10, 2021The Solar Team Eindhoven has built a number of super-efficient, solar-powered vehicles over the years, and has now raised the roof on its latest design. The Stella Vita will hit the road later this month for a 3,000-kilometer trip through Europe.
August 12, 2021With the lithium power of a Tesla Model 3, Colorado Teardrops' new Boulder trailer can charge its tow vehicle and make up for the decrease in range it adds at the hitch. Adventurers can disappear into the wild and make it back without incident.
November 04, 2021There are certain to be plenty of Cybertruck-specific campers, but Form Camper has designed a pickup camper for both the Cybertruck and traditional pickups. The camper starts off as a carbon fiber box before growing into a hard-walled truck hut.
January 20, 2021Just days after showing a mobile office van concept, Nissan is addressing another topical subject with a van concept. The automaker has turned the e-NV200 into a fully winterized electric mini-camper van for cold-weather adventure.
April 06, 2021Las Vegas-based CyberLandr has an interesting vision for a Tesla camper: a telescoping box that fits neatly in the Cybertruck's bed and grows into a little pickup-back tiny home. It's definitely a camper weird enough for the Cybertruck itself.
August 27, 2021Knaus Tabbert has revealed its E.Power Drive research prototype at the 2021 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. The motorhome dumps diesel for an all-electric powertrain supported by a rotary engine generator that doubles as a campground power source.
December 10, 2021A Volkswagen ID. Buzz-based electric camper van comes as little surprise since camping has been entwined in the Buzz's DNA since before it was approved for production. But now it's official; VW announces development work on an ID. California camper.
