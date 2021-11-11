3flame stove, grill and fire-pit combo packs down into a tote bag

Japanese outfit Monocent has taken to Kickstarter with a versatile new cooking solution that can be swiftly put together in the outdoors and packs down into a highly portable form. The company's 3flame system can act as a fire-pit, wood stove and grill, and apparently switch between these three modes in as little as 15 seconds.

The 3flame cooking system is crafted from stainless steel and features four legs that attach to either side of a main fire chamber. This chamber is shaped like an inverted triangle with a raised grill in its base that Monocent says is designed to promote air flow and efficiently burn kindling to get the fire started. A door is built into one of the end panels so users can easily access the fire and add more fuel as needed.

If it's simply a campfire that the users are after, the top of this chamber can be left uncovered to enjoy the open flames. But if an appetite arises, a grill can be quickly fitted over the top to cook up meats, hotdogs, vegetables or other campsite favorites.

Alternatively, a plate can be placed atop to completely enclose the chamber and turn the 3flame into a stove, with the heat and smoke escaping through a short chimney that can be extended to a height of 95 cm (34.5 in). The top of this plate can be used as a cooking surface for pots and pans, while the short chimney can also be fitted with a purpose-made tripod to function like a gas burner and make use of the vented heat.

The 3flame system is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign Monocent

According to Monocent, the 3flame can be constructed in as little as 90 seconds and switch between modes in just 15 seconds. Perhaps most impressively, its various building blocks can be pulled apart to fit into standard tote bag, with the whole package weighing 10 lb (4.5 kg).

Monocent is raising funds for the production of the 3flame through its crowdfunding campaign, where early pledges of US$325 will put you in line for the complete system when shipping kicks off in May 2022, should everything go to plan.

You can check out the pitch video below.

3flame｜3in1 Compact BBQ Grill・Firepit・Stove!

Source: Monocent