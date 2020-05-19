Adjustable trekking pole packs six survival tools inside

Looking to equip outdoor adventurers with a few survival-oriented tricks up their sleeves, Canadian startup Toporo has taken to Kickstarter with a trekking pole that does just that. From the outside looking in, the company’s debut piece of hiking gear looks like a stock standard trekking pole, but with six different tools tucked inside it's capable of much more than lightening the load on your weary knees.

Simply called the Trekking Pole, the carefully engineered hiking accessory comes in an adjustable aluminum body that can be packed down to length of 52 cm (25 in) or stretched out 125 cm (50 in), depending on the height of the user.

It does this through a set of removable sections, which can be added to the pole through a simple screwing motion. But here's the trick – each section houses its own survival tools such as a whistle and firestarter, a bottle opener and saw, a knife paired with a bottle opener and finally a flat head and Philips head screwdriver.

Toporo



Each of these screw-on sections has a rubber ring seal to protect the tools from water damage and to ensure a secure fit, while a shock absorbing foot is built into the bottom. There’s no word on the total weight of the Trekking Pole, but it’d be a safe to assume that all of this adds up to much heftier package than a gold-standard carbon fiber option.

Early pledges for the Trekking Pole start at CA$85 (US$60) over at Toporo’s Kickstarter campaign. If everything goes to plan, the company hopes to begin shipping in July 2020. You can check out the promo video below.

Source: Kickstarter