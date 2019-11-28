Adventure Mate V2 combines five outdoor tools in one device

When most people think of multi-tools, they tend to picture little gadgets that can be stuffed in a pocket. The fact is, though, some tasks require larger implements, and Adventure Mate's new AM-V2 serves as five of the things.

At the heart of the Australian-designed/American-made device is a carbon fiber-reinforced nylon handle with a rubber grip.

A two-stage cam-lever locking mechanism at the top of that handle allows two tool attachments to be swapped on and off as needed. One these attachments takes the form of a sharpened shovel head, while the other (which can be flipped around) has a replaceable saw blade on one end, and a combination axe head, hammer and tent peg-puller/general-purpose hook on the other.

The AM-V2's various components Adventure Mate

A Cerakote ceramic coating on the tools helps boost their durability. Along with the handle, they can all be stored in an included holster, which can in turn be worn on a belt or hooked onto a backpack. The whole rig weighs a claimed 3.5 lb (1.6 kg).

Should you be interested, the AM-V2 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$199 will get you one, when and if they reach production. Potential backers might also want to check out the successfully-crowdfunded Combar, which similarly combines a hatchet, spade, hammer, folding wood saw and knife.

Adventure Mate designer Conrad Sayer demonstrates the features of the AM-V2, in the video below.

Source: Kickstarter