Affinity camper van modernizes family camping

By C.C. Weiss
January 17, 2020
Affinity debuts its new camper van at CMT 2020
The rear bed slides back and into upright position, serving as a lounge chair
The dinette transforms into a pair of bunk beds
Typically camper van companies put the bunk beds at the rear, but Affinity has integrated them into the front dinette
The Affinity van comes with a wireless charging pad
Wireless fast-charging seems like a feature more camper vans will be getting now that the digital generation is inf
The Affinity camper van has widened side flairs to make room for its interior layout
Buyers can choose from a Fiat or Ducato panel van base
Using an electric lift, owners can raise the bed out of the way to make room for bikes and other cargo
Command display
USB and 12V outlets tap into the leisure battery
The rear corner bed and wet bath compartment create a sort of master bedroom with en suite bath layout
The bathroom sink flips away into the wall for toilet access
Affinity camper van
Beds made up
Inside the Affinity camper van
The passenger-side console top is a bit slim for food prep, but it can be used for storage
Affinity camper van
The L-shaped kitchen fits neatly between the bed and dinette and offers space to work
Bunk beds folded away back into dinette configuration
Affinity debuts its new camper van at CMT 2020
Affinity debuts its new camper van at CMT 2020
The folding bunk bed hardware is integrated into the dinette bench design
Affinity debuts its new camper van at CMT 2020
Sink flipped away
Closer look at the lifting bed
Under-bed storage garage
Affinity debuts its new camper van at CMT 2020
With #vanlife shining a serious spotlight on camper vans, manufacturers and startups have started moving their conversions upmarket, creating vans that look and live more like larger Class C motorhomes. Last year, we saw it in the new Frankia Yucon 7.0, and brand-new Polish brand Affinity gets 2020 started early by putting its own distinctive stamp on the marketplace. Combining a rear bedroom with en suite bathroom and convertible front bunk beds, Affinity creates a modern, comfortable space for the roaming family of four.

Each time we think we've seen every possible way of arranging basic camper furniture inside a van, someone comes along and shuffles it around into an arrangement we haven't seen.

Affinity debuts at this year's CMT show in Stuttgart with an eponymous camper based on two Sevel vans, the Fiat Ducato and the Peugeot Boxer. The camper van's unique layout carves out a sort of master bedroom in back and slides two bunks beds up front.

Inside the Affinity camper van

About the only thing familiar in the Affinity is the rear location of the main bed, a 76 x 51-in (192 x 129-cm) adjustable bed that slides up to create a day lounge. An electric-actuated lift system below adjusts bed height to adjust space in the rear-access storage garage, allowing owners to fit in two bicycles or other tall cargo. The wet bathroom shifts from its usual place in front of the longitudinal bed to the side, completing a van-sized version of a master bed/en suite layout.

Up front, Affinity creates a convertible dinette that's very different from the norm. Rather than simply supporting a single bed, the two-seat bench folds out into a pair of bunks designed to sleep two young children or teenagers, making the van ideal for a family of four.

The kitchen is located smack in the middle of the floor plan, featuring an L-shaped layout that adds extra counter space versus a simple longitudinal block. The kitchen comes equipped with a dual-burner stove, sink and under-counter 90L refrigerator. Across the aisle, a slim console provides extra storage.

Affinity debuts its new camper van at CMT 2020

It looks like Affinity could make the van a six-sleeper by installing a pop-up roof or adding a bed to the 110-in (280-cm) super-high roof, but it chooses instead to maintain 6.4 feet (1.9 m) of headroom while adding a wraparound layout of overhead storage cabinets. Also part of the design is a dual cab skylight up front and a single skylight at the rear.

The winterized Affinity is designed for year-round use, and it includes a Truma Combi 4E heater/water boiler. The electrical system begins with a 120-Ah gel battery positioned low for better weight distribution. The system includes USB ports, electrical outlets and a wireless charging pad and can be upgraded with lithium batteries.

Wireless fast-charging seems like a feature more camper vans will be getting now that the digital generation is heavily influencing camper design

Affinity production begins this month with help from manufacturing partner Kabe AB. The Affinity camper van can be ordered atop a 158-hp Fiat Ducato with automatic transmission starting at €74,990 (approx. US$83,200) or a 163-hp Peugeot Boxer with manual transmission starting at €69,990 ($77,650). Both prices include 19-percent VAT.

Source: Affinity RV

