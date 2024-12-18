© 2024 New Atlas
Outdoors

EDC carabiner tool slips six functions into one brass-bodied device

By Ben Coxworth
December 18, 2024
EDC carabiner tool slips six functions into one brass-bodied device
The AX02 EDC Carabiner tool is presently on Kickstarter
The AX02 EDC Carabiner tool is presently on Kickstarter
View 4 Images
The AX02 features two bit drivers of different sizes
1/4
The AX02 features two bit drivers of different sizes
Examples of some of AX02's functions
2/4
Examples of some of AX02's functions
Unless you like getting lost, you probably shouldn't install both the compass and the magnets at the same time
3/4
Unless you like getting lost, you probably shouldn't install both the compass and the magnets at the same time
The AX02 EDC Carabiner tool is presently on Kickstarter
4/4
The AX02 EDC Carabiner tool is presently on Kickstarter
View gallery - 4 images

If you're getting tired of all the titanium multitools hitting Kickstarter lately, you might find the AX02 EDC Carabiner tool to be a breath of fresh air. The brass-bodied device lets users cut, saw, screw-drive, bottle-open, and figure out which way they need to go.

Manufactured by Hong Kong gear company Ti-MAN, the AX02 is made almost entirely of a brass alloy composed of copper and zinc. Two exceptions are a fold-out steel knife blade and a hard-mounted serrated steel blade at one end of the device – those blades measure 30 mm and 27 mm in length (1.16 in and 1 in), respectively.

A bottle opener is located at the other end of the AX02.

On the non-carabiner-gate side of the device there are five holes, three of which are round and two of which are hexagonal. The middle (round) hole can be occupied by an included removable compass, while the hexagonal holes flanking it serve as 8.2-mm and 6.6-mm (0.32-in and 0.26-in) bit driver sockets.

Examples of some of AX02's functions
Examples of some of AX02's functions

The two outlying round holes can each accommodate two of four included magnetic rings, which allow the AX02 to be stuck onto ferromagnetic surfaces. It definitely would not be a good idea to have both the magnets and the compass installed at the same time, even though Ti-MAN shows that configuration in some of its photos.

The company does suggest that if the holes are left empty, they can be used to loop paracord through the device. And yes, because the AX02 is a carabiner when all is said and done, it can be used for tasks like hanging up gear or hitching things together … but definitely not for rock climbing.

Assuming the AX02 EDC Carabiner reaches production, a pledge of US$39 will get you one. You can see it in use, in the video below.

And should be looking for a multitool that you can buy now, for a gift or for yourself, check out our list of 2024's best multitools and blades.

AX02: Brass Alloy Outdoor EDC Carabiner

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

OutdoorsMultitoolsKickstarter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!