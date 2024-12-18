EDC carabiner tool slips six functions into one brass-bodied device

If you're getting tired of all the titanium multitools hitting Kickstarter lately, you might find the AX02 EDC Carabiner tool to be a breath of fresh air. The brass-bodied device lets users cut, saw, screw-drive, bottle-open, and figure out which way they need to go.

Manufactured by Hong Kong gear company Ti-MAN, the AX02 is made almost entirely of a brass alloy composed of copper and zinc. Two exceptions are a fold-out steel knife blade and a hard-mounted serrated steel blade at one end of the device – those blades measure 30 mm and 27 mm in length (1.16 in and 1 in), respectively.

A bottle opener is located at the other end of the AX02.

On the non-carabiner-gate side of the device there are five holes, three of which are round and two of which are hexagonal. The middle (round) hole can be occupied by an included removable compass, while the hexagonal holes flanking it serve as 8.2-mm and 6.6-mm (0.32-in and 0.26-in) bit driver sockets.

Examples of some of AX02's functions Ti-MAN

The two outlying round holes can each accommodate two of four included magnetic rings, which allow the AX02 to be stuck onto ferromagnetic surfaces. It definitely would not be a good idea to have both the magnets and the compass installed at the same time, even though Ti-MAN shows that configuration in some of its photos.

The company does suggest that if the holes are left empty, they can be used to loop paracord through the device. And yes, because the AX02 is a carabiner when all is said and done, it can be used for tasks like hanging up gear or hitching things together … but definitely not for rock climbing.

Assuming the AX02 EDC Carabiner reaches production, a pledge of US$39 will get you one. You can see it in use, in the video below.

AX02: Brass Alloy Outdoor EDC Carabiner

Source: Kickstarter

