Multitool packs in the practical functions – plus you can fidget with it

Suppose you're out and about, and end up being called upon to pull a nail, open a bottle, tighten a screw, pry a lid off a can, and break a car window. Hey, it could happen, and the latest tool from Titaner would allow you to do all of those things.

Titaner definitely isn't a stranger to us here at New Atlas.

Among other things, the Chinese manufacturer has previously brought us a miniature adjustable spanner wrench, a ring that can be used like a measuring tape, and a circular slide rule that we're still trying to get our heads around.

The company's latest offering is a little something known as the Titanium Multi-Tool Pry Bar with Fidget Slider ... but we'll just call it Fred, to make things easier. As has been the case with Titaner's past offerings, it's made of machined Grade 5 titanium and is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

The multitool's pry bar in action Titaner

Fred's most prominent feature is its wedge-shaped pry bar, which also serves as a flathead screwdriver and box cutter. It additionally incorporates a nail puller. We should point out that the nail puller takes the form of a cleft in the end of the pry bar, which is missing from the presumably earlier prototype shown in the provided photos.

The underside of the pry bar features two magnetized driver sockets – one large and one small – which accommodate a 6-mm and a 4-mm screwdriver bit, respectively. Three such bits can be carried in a compartment in the main body of Fred.

The multitool's 6-mm magnetic bit driver socket Titaner

The compartment is accessed by sliding back a cover plate, which makes a nice snicking sound as its ceramic beads engage a row of rounded grooves. Users can amuse themselves by sliding that plate back and forth, which is where the whole "Fidget Slider" thing comes in.

The underside of the pry bar is additionally home to a bottle opener, which does just what its name suggests. At the non-pry-bar end of Fred is a ceramic stud that can be used to break automobile glass in the event of an accident.

The multitool's bottle opener doing some bottle-opening Titaner

Rounding out the multitool's features are three slots for optional glow-in-the-dark vials of tritium, to help find the thing at night or in a coal mine. The whole shebang reportedly tips the scales at 79.2 grams (2.8 oz).

Assuming Fred – aka the Titanium Multi-Tool Pry Bar with Fidget Slider – reaches production, a pledge of US$119 will get you one. The planned retail price is $238.

You can see it in action, in the following video.

Titanium Multi-Tool Pry Bar with Fidget Slider

Source: Kickstarter

