BioLite's BaseCharge power banks pair with solar for life off-grid

Looking to offer an on-demand energy solution for emergency scenarios, camping trips and the growing hordes of remote workers, BioLite has introduced a pair of power banks designed for folks on the go. The newly launched BaseCharge Series offers solar input and all kinds of outputs, enabling users to power anything from smartphones to blenders to cordless drills, wherever they decide to set up shop.

BioLite has made a name for itself through a series of clever camping stoves that convert heat into electricity, and more recently ventured into the realm of smokeless fire pits for your backyard. In launching the BaseCharge Series, it is looking to compete with the likes of Jackery and GoalZero with portable power banks capable of tapping into energy from the Sun.

The power stations come in two forms, the 622-Wh BaseCharge 600 and the larger 1,521-Wh BaseCharge 1500. Both feature a smart dashboard designed for a simple readout of power levels that changes on-the-fly as devices are plugged in, along with a wireless charging pad for smartphones on top.

BioLite's BaseCharge power stations come in two forms BioLite

Both models feature USB-A, USB-C, 110-V AC, 12-V DC car and barrel connector outlets, along with inputs for wall charging and solar, though you'll get a few extra ports for your trouble on the BaseCharge 1500. That larger model has enough capacity for 117 smartphone charges, 22 laptop charges and to run a cordless drill for 57 minutes, according to BioLite. The smaller BaseCharge 600 will recharge a smartphone 48 times, a laptop nine times, and a tool battery nine times (though these figures will vary between products and are essentially a rough guide).

BioLite's SolarPanel100 can be daisy-chained for a maximum of 400 W BioLite

While both stations can be recharged from the wall, they are also compatible with BioLite's new SolarPanel100, a 100-W folding solar panel that can be daisy-chained up to a maximum of of 400 W. The panel features a built-in sundial to help users optimize its orientation, and can also be used to charge devices directly with built in USB-A and USB-C ports.

The power stations and optional solar panel will be available for preorder from next month, with the BaseCharge 600 priced at US$700, the BaseCharge 1500 at $1,700 and the SolarPanel100 at $400. You can check out the promo video below.

Introducing the Portable Power Series | BioLite

Source: BioLite