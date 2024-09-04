Blade multitool packs something unusual in its arsenal

It might sound like a superhero mashup but rather than fighting crime (unless your crime-fighting aspirations are of the Inspector Gadget variety), the Blade Shadow is the latest in a seemingly never-ending stream of multitools that impress with the number of functions crammed into a pocket-friendly form factor. And this one packs a tool you don’t usually see in a multitool.

The Blade Shadow comes from Hong Kong gear manufacturer EDC-Angie, which actually has form when it comes to including a something a little different in its everyday carry offerings. Earlier this year it took to Kickstarter with its Ti EDC Wrench, which includes an adjustable wrench amongst its list of features.

With the Ti EDC Wrench now landing in the hands of backers, EDC Angie has again taken to Kickstarter with a multitool that sets itself apart from most of its competitors thanks to the inclusion of a wire saw, or pocket saw. While regular blade saws aren't that unusual in the multitool space, we haven't covered one with a wire saw before. And it seems like a useful inclusion.

The Blade Shadow ready to do some cutting with its wire saw EDC-Angie



The tool comes in two halves that join together using four strong magnets. When split in two, each half forms handles for the wire saw, which can be of the steel or diamond wire variety. The wire can be connected using the quick-hook attachment and EDC-Angie says it can be used to cut everything from tree branches and aluminum to PVC water pipes and marble, depending on the type of wire saw fitted.

When not slicing and dicing, the wire saw wraps in a groove around the body of the multitool, which includes some more familiar tools. There’s a pry bar, nail puller, flat-head screwdriver, hex spanner of multiple sizes, screwdriver head, storage slots, ratchet mechanism, tritium slot, window breaker and – you guessed it – a bottle opener.

The Blade Shadow multitool has ... multiple tools EDC-Angie



Like its aforementioned stablemate, the Blade Shadow is made from Gr5 titanium alloy. It weighs 98 g (3.5 oz) and is small enough to easily fit in a pocket.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, pledges to snag a Blade Shadow start at US$59, which is 40% off the planned MSRP of $99. If all goes to plan, deliveries are expected to start in December 2024.

Source: Kickstarter