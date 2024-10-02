Brio Kitchen Box helps car-campers channel their inner chef

If you're an avid camper, you likely know someone who's built their own camp-kitchen-in-a-box that can be up and running in a matter of seconds. Well, if you like the idea but don't want to build such a setup yourself, you can always just buy the Brio Kitchen Box.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Brio is manufactured by Canadian startup Brio Outdoors.

When all packed down, the system takes the form of a powder-coated aluminum box measuring 29.5 inches wide by 16.75 inches tall by 16 inches deep (749 by 425 by 406 mm). It reportedly tips the scales at about 27 lb (12.25 kg), not counting whatever gear you put inside of it.

The Brio sports dual fold-out rubberized handles Brio Outdoors

Setting the Brio up consists of pressing a release button to let its four legs drop down, shimmying those legs to lock them in place at a 105-degree angle, then tweaking the length of each leg's adjustable-angle foot to level everything out. From there, it's just a matter of folding out the two side wings, which are supported by spring locks.

The whole process is claimed to take less than one minute.

The Brio is available in color choices of green, beige or charcoal Brio Outdoors

Lifting back the silicone-gasket-sealed top hatch reveals a space for a user-supplied two-burner propane stove. The wings then serve as kitchen countertops. Folding down the sealed front door provides access to a customizable interior shelving system, which comes standard with a slide-out flat shelf, utensil tray and metal drawer.

As an added bonus – if you want to build up a modular super-kitchen – multiple Brios can be stacked like Lego or linked in a side-by-side chain using included connectors. Optional attachable extras include a cutting board, garbage bag holder, utensil hooks, paper towel holder, and magnetic knife block.

Multiple Brios can be stacked and/or linked together Brio Outdoors

Assuming the Brio Kitchen Box reaches production, a pledge of US$429 will get you one – the planned retail price is $665. The setup is demonstrated in the video below.

And needless to say, the Brio isn't the only product of its kind. Potential backers might also want to check out the Field Kitchen, Camp Kitchen and Kitchen Cruiser, among others.

Brio Kitchen Box - Cook Up Great Outdoor Memories

Source: Kickstarter

