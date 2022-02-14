Buffalo Cart gives wagon-haulin' an electric boost

Cargo wagons certainly make the hauling of loads easier, although particularly heavy wagonloads can still be difficult to pull. The Buffalo Cart was designed with such tasks in mind, and it features its own electric motor.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Texas-made Buffalo Cart is being offered in four models. These include a fairly traditional Radio-Flyer-like wagon, a flatbed model, a commercial-use version with a crate-like cargo compartment, and a camouflaged model aimed at hunters.

Depending on the model, the cart reportedly tips the scales at 75 to 90 lb (34 to 41 kg), and can carry up to 500 lb (227 kg) worth of cargo. Its rear-drive 500W motor is powered by a quick-swappable 24V/10-Ah lithium-ion battery, which should be good for two to five hours of use (based on the weight of the load).

The Buffalo Cart can be carried on a vehicle's trailer hitch Buffalo Carts

Users steer the Buffalo Cart simply by swinging its handle to one side or the other, like they would with a regular wagon. A throttle on the handle lets them control its speed, both forward and reverse.

As an added bonus, once the load has been secured in place, the cart and that load can be mounted on a vehicle's existing trailer hitch for transport. It should be noted that the cart is suspended from that hitch, it isn't rolling along the road on its wheels.

Optional extras include LED headlights, a second battery compartment, side railings, a cargo net, ratcheting straps, lawn-friendly tires, and a load cover.

Should you be interested in getting one for yourself, pledges range from US$1,399 to $1,599 (planned retail $2,199 to $2,699). Assuming the Buffalo Cart reaches production, it should ship in August.

Sources: Kickstarter, Buffalo Carts

