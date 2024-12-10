Drop-in bed platform turns the Tesla Model Y into a gear-haulin' camper

Although many people like to go camping in their Tesla Model Y, the vehicle certainly isn't optimized for that application. That's where the Cargo & Bed Platform comes in, by adding a bed frame that doubles as a cargo deck.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the setup was designed by Detroit-based automotive engineer Kyle Schwulst.

According to him, the platform can be quickly and easily user-installed in the back of a Model Y with the rear seats folded down. Once installed, it forms a flat, stable, wall-to-wall platform for a user-supplied camping mattress (although a system-specific model is in the works).

A soft traction surface on the platform helps keep the mattress in place, plus an optional Coverall heavy-duty nylon quilt can be snap-mounted overtop of the mattress and bedding to protect them when they're not in use. Gear and luggage can then be stored on top of them while on the road.

Importantly, the hydraulic-hinged back section of the platform can be raised with the mattress still in place, providing access to the vehicle's two rear sub-trunks. A removable battery-powered light automatically comes on to help users see what's in there.

The optional Legit Blackout Window Blinds package consists of nine separate panels which stay in place when the Model Y's doors are opened and closed ModelYbed

The platform also has its own internal rear-accessible storage space, which can be utilized to store an optional set of Legit Blackout Window Blinds. These black panels completely cover all of the SUV's windows from the inside, blocking sunlight and the prying eyes of inquisitive fellow campers.

Schwulst is additionally offering a simplified version of the system, called the Cargo Platform Lite. Like its sibling, it provides a flat, level cargo-carrying surface that can be lifted to access the rear trunks. Unlike the Cargo & Bed Platform, however, it just covers the area behind the back seats, and it includes no internal storage space of its own.

Both the Cargo Platform Lite (pictured) and the Cargo & Bed Platform are available in color choices of black, brown and white ModelYbed

Kickstarter pledges start at US$940 for the Cargo Platform Lite (planned retail $1,190) and $2,390 for the Cargo & Bed Platform (retail $2,990).

The latter is demonstrated in the following video.

Cargo & Bed Platform Install - ModelYbed

Source: Kickstarter

