Chasm-Lite is claimed to be world's lightest, most compact inflatable SUP

Although inflatable stand-up paddle boards (SUPs) have become very popular due to their portability, most of them still aren't light or compact enough to carry for long distances. The Chasm-Lite is designed to be an exception, as it's reportedly the world's lightest and smallest-packing inflatable SUP.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Chasm-Lite is made by Colorado-based company Kokopelli – a brand that is better known for its inflatable rafts.

So, just how small and light is it? According to its makers, the Chasm-Lite rolls up/packs down into a package measuring just 18 by 13 by 6 inches (457 by 330 by 152 mm), allowing it to easily fit into an included drybag-type backpack. It reportedly tips the scales at 12.9 lb (5.9 kg).

For reference, most inflatable SUPs are more around the 20- to 30-lb range (9 to 14 kg), with some approaching the 50-lb mark (23 kg).

When inflated via an included barrel pump, the Chasm-Lite measures 10 ft long by 30 inches wide by 6 inches tall (305 by 76 by 15 cm). It then has a volume of 290 liters, and can support a maximum paddler/cargo weight of 250 lb (113 kg).

In order to get the weight and bulk down, a honeycomb traction pad material has been placed only on the parts of the deck where it's most needed. Additionally, just four D-rings are used as attachment points for a set of gear-securing front-deck bungee cords. The board's main body is made of 500-denier woven drop-stitch PVC.

All of that being said, it should be noted that when the weight of the board, its accessories (including a four-piece carbon fiber paddle) and the backpack are combined, they come out to a total of 19.5 lb (9 kg) … which is still pretty light.

Assuming the Chasm-Lite reaches production, a pledge of US$749 will get you one – the planned retail price is $999. It can be seen in use, in the video below.

