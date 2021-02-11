Claw 2.0 upsizes world's smallest EDC multitool... slightly

After finding success with the original Claw in 2018, selling over 100,000 of what creators Malboro & Cane claimed may be the world's smallest multitool, the team has taken on board customer feedback and gone bigger and better with its latest everyday carry (EDC) offering, the Claw 2.0.

Billed as the world's second smallest multitool, the Claw 2.0 unsurprisingly packs all the features of its predecessor, but it significantly expands in the capability department thanks to the addition of a few millimeters.

Although the Claw 2.0 is bigger than the sub-one-inch Claw, it still comes in under 2 in (5 cm), making it as keychain-friendly as the original. But that extra bulk adds up to greater functionality while maintaining the company's principles of minimal carry at the forefront of the design process.

Whereas the Claw's main application was as a bottle opener, with the ability to also act as a simple flat-head screwdriver, box cutter, staple remover, flint striker and paint tin opener, the Claw 2.0 can do all that and more.

The Claw 2.0 is designed to be small in size but big in capability

The main additions are a 1/4-inch screwdriver hex for regular screwdriver attachments, and a mini 1/6-inch precision hex for work on smaller objects. The Claw 2.0's chiseled blade-end is precision engineered with angles calculated to give you the right downforce and leverage when prying out tough fixtures.

The attention to detail extends to an ergonomic one-way finger ridge designed to allow maximum force to be exerted at the correct incline, while the rounded blade tip ensures there are no sharp edges to tear a hole in your pocket. Like its predecessor, the Claw 2.0 is made from Grade 5 titanium but also has the option of a polished gold stainless steel version.

The Claw 2.0 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, with pledge levels starting at US$29 and shipping slated for July 2021 if everything goes to plan. You can check it out in the pitch video below.

Claw 2.0 - World's 2nd Smallest Multitool

Source: Malboro & Kane