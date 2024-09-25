© 2024 New Atlas
Mini EDC knife shrinks hypnotizing kinetic theater to 5th pocket size

By C.C. Weiss
September 24, 2024
Mini EDC knife shrinks hypnotizing kinetic theater to 5th pocket size
The entire knife gets into the action in flipping the blade
The entire knife gets into the action in flipping the blade
A sidewinding knife sized for the fifth pocket
A sidewinding knife sized for the fifth pocket
We're not sure it's quite as intriguing in short-length form, but it's still a cool, little knife action
We're not sure it's quite as intriguing in short-length form, but it's still a cool, little knife action
The new Craighill Sidewinder Mini is a small, ultra-portable EDC flipper
The new Craighill Sidewinder Mini is a small, ultra-portable EDC flipper
The new Sidewinder Mini supported by the Sidewinder Deluxe (middle) and original Sidewinder
The new Sidewinder Mini supported by the Sidewinder Deluxe (middle) and original Sidewinder
Craighill is hosting a Kickstarter for its Sidewinder family
Craighill is hosting a Kickstarter for its Sidewinder family
Three styles of Sidewinder knife
Three styles of Sidewinder knife
The new Mini is a chip off the old block
The new Mini is a chip off the old block
The Sidewinder Deluxe comes in polished silver or "vapor gold" with contrasting "abalone" inserts that shift color in the light
The Sidewinder Deluxe comes in polished silver or "vapor gold" with contrasting "abalone" inserts that shift color in the light
The Deluxe shares its size and folding action with the original Sidewinder
The Deluxe shares its size and folding action with the original Sidewinder
All Sidewinder styles are available through the Kickstarter that launched on Monday
All Sidewinder styles are available through the Kickstarter that launched on Monday
A tiny nugget of a knife with a unique unfurling mechanism
A tiny nugget of a knife with a unique unfurling mechanism
Craighill Sidewinder Mini
Craighill Sidewinder Mini
The Mini packs under 2.5 inches long and can hang on a keyring by the steel eyelet at the bottom
The Mini packs under 2.5 inches long and can hang on a keyring by the steel eyelet at the bottom
The entire knife gets into the action in flipping the blade
The entire knife gets into the action in flipping the blade
Craighill offers the new Sidewinder Deluxe in two colors
Craighill offers the new Sidewinder Deluxe in two colors
Earlier this year, we took a look at a knife quite unlike any other in the Craighill Sidewinder. True to its name, the knife uses a curvaceous deployment action that's fascinating to watch. Trying to quickly build on its rapid success with the design, Craighill is now turning the Sidewinder into a family, introducing a smaller version that folds the same split-handled, slide-and-flip design into a package small enough to hang on a keychain or hide away in your jeans pocket-in-a-pocket.

Craighill teams up with design house Chen Chen & Kai Williams once again, this time rolling downmarket a touch. They shrink – or "tastefully truncate" – the new Sidewinder Mini nearly in half as compared to the original, for a total length of 3.6 inches (9.1 cm) when deployed. The knife features the same intriguing opening mechanism, though, albeit in a smaller package.

Craighill sets the scene: "Upon holding the Sidewinder Mini you might ask, What am I dealing with here? To find out, your fingers first trace the winding groove of the handle, curiously searching for clues. Then, a finger grazes the flipper, and something magical happens: there's movement. Those distinctive interlocking halves separate, setting the entire object into motion, and from within emerges a hidden blade. Finally, this singular little machine settles into its new form with a satisfying click."

The GIF below boils all those words down to raw, immediate motion:

The Mini's 1.3-in (3.3-cm) blade won't be up to the same grade of tasks as the Sidewinder's 2.5-in (6.4-cm) edge, but it's certain to earn its place in your pocket for smaller, simpler cutting needs. Craighill has reshaped it with a steep, straight angle more reminiscent of an X-Acto knife.

The Mini packs down to just 2.4 x 1.4 inches (6 x 3.6 cm) when closed, with a thickness just under half an inch (1.3 cm). The 1.3-oz (37-g) aluminum-bodied knife can slide into any pocket or hang on a keychain via its stainless steel eyelet.

Craighill is hosting a Sidewinder Mini campaign on Kickstarter now, offering the tiny knife at pledge levels starting at US$78. That's for the first 24 hours only, though, and after today, pledges start at $88. The campaign also includes the Sidewinder Deluxe, a new version of the original Sidewinder that comes in either silver or gold colors with shade-shifting multicolor "abalone" inlays for added flair. The Deluxe starts at a 24-hour super early bird of $168, rising to $178 thereafter.

Source: Craighill

