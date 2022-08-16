Cozy pop-up Crucoon is like a couch-cushion fort for adults

There's nothing like nestling down in your own private, comfy tent when camping in the wilderness. Well, the Crocoon is designed to bring that same snuggly vibe to people's homes, local parks, or even their beds.

The Crocoon was designed by Irish company Crua Outdoors, which has previously brought us a variety of tents and hammocks. In fact, the product's name is a combination of the words "Crua" and "cocoon."

While the Crocoon itself is technically an insulated tent, it isn't solely intended for overnight use in the great outdoors. Instead, the idea is that it can easily be popped up in a back yard, living room, funky office space, or wherever else people might want to go grab a nap, meditate, read, or otherwise just hang out and get away from loud noises, bright lights, and general hubbub.

And yes, it can also be placed on an existing bed.

According to Crua Outdoors, the Crucoon can accommodate three adults Crua Outdoors

By no means a cheap little pup tent, the Crucoon features a water-resistant/breathable rip-stop nylon floor and exterior; graphene-infused temperature-regulating insulation; two zippered doorways; two bug-mesh-covered ventilation openings; and interior pockets for stowing belongings. It also has an integrated air beam frame, which can reportedly be inflated in less than a minute with a standard hand pump.

Once set up, the whole thing measures 6.4 ft wide by 6.8 ft long by 4 ft high (193 by 203 by 122 cm). It packs down to a package measuring 19 inches wide by 10 inches long by 10 inches high (48 by 25 by 25 cm). The total weight is 10 lb (4.5 kg)

It should be noted that while the Crocoon isn't made for camping on its own, it certainly can be used for that purpose if set up beneath a fly sheet or tarp. To that end, an optional "Full Kit" package includes a self-inflating mattress that zips into the floor of the tent, along with two graphene-insulated sleeping bags.

Should you be interested, the Crocoon is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. If everything goes according to plan, a pledge of US$329 will get you one, with $499 required for the Full Kit – the planned retail prices are $499 and $799, respectively.

There's more information in the following video.

Crua Outdoors Crucoon insulated tent

Source: Kickstarter

