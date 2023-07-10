Full Windsor magnetizes camp dishes to stabilize meals, cut RV rattle

Full Windsor initially launched as a cycling accessories innovator back in 2011 but has since expanded focus into camping utensils and supplies. The 2019 introduction of its Magware camping cutlery really put the company on the map, earning it a multitude of accolades, including a 2022 Red Dot Award. Now the company introduces Magware 2.0, a set of dishes that nest magnetically together to cut down on the rattle during bumpy rides down dirt roads. The dishes also work perfectly with Magware utensils, creating magnetized place settings that stay put in rowdy conditions.

The Magware 2.0 line comprises a selection of small and large stainless steel plates and bowls. The small and large sets each nest together for transport, the stacked plates fitting neatly atop the nested bowls like a lid. Preventing them from tumbling over or clanking and clashing during the ride, each dish contains magnets to secure all items together, keeping them stacked and organized.

Stacking things up Full Windsor

At camp, the side tabs should prove helpful for holding the plate or bowl while serving oneself or being served food cafeteria-style. They're also a way of more securely holding a bowl of hot food without getting burned.

The side-tab magnets also work seamlessly with Full Windsor's Magware 1.0 utensils, allowing diners to secure the utensils they're not actively using, preventing them from being knocked into the dirt by wind gusts or freewheeling elbows. The utensil-to-dish function would be particularly useful for someone setting the table ahead of meals, helping to ensure that things stay in place before everyone is seated. As shown below, it's also a good way of keeping utensils handy while going table-free and dining in a camping chair.

Enjoy finger foods while keeping your utensils handy for side dishes ... even without a table Full Windsor

Full Windsor isn't the first company to magnetize dishware. At last year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, we were quite impressed with the magnetic offerings from Germany company Silwy. Designed specifically for boats and RVs, the company's magnetic system pairs magnetic cups, plates, bowls and other wares with with adhesive magnetic coasters for use and magnetic mounts for storage. Its catalog includes the types of dishes you might not otherwise dream about bringing on an RV trip, such as crystal wine glasses and ceramic plates and mugs.

Silwy magnetic dishware at the 2022 Caravan Salon C.C. Weiss/New Atlas

At the time, we thought Silwy's offering might only be available in Europe, but the company does have its own international shop and sells through Amazon, as well as through more RV and marine market-specific dealers like Nomadic Supply Company (USA) and Deck & Galley (Australia).

Full Windsor's take on the magnetic campsite dining is different from Silwy's, though, providing the advantage of space-optimizing nesting and the direct compatibility between dishes and flatware. Silwy does offer utensils, but they stick to the place mat, not directly to the dishes.

Keeping it extra organized and portable with the available case Full Windsor

Full Windsor is using Kickstarter to help push the Magware 2.0 line to market. It's offering a variety of different packages through its campaign, starting with a set of one large and one small bowl and plate for a $49 pledge and rising to a full five-place package with large and small bowls and plates, cutlery and a carry case for a $360 pledge. The campaign has already been wildly successful since launching two weeks ago, bringing in over $420,000 on a $10,000 goal.

Source: Full Windsor

