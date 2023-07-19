© 2023 New Atlas
Outdoors

Gerber goes custom with 2-ounce Assert ambidextrous folding knife

By C.C. Weiss
July 18, 2023
Gerber goes custom with 2-ounce Assert ambidextrous folding knife
Gerber launches the new Assert folding knife
Gerber launches the new Assert folding knife
View 14 Images
Gerber introduces the Made in the USA Assert folding knife
1/14
Gerber introduces the Made in the USA Assert folding knife
The Assert includes a pocket clip and lanyard hole for multiple carry options
2/14
The Assert includes a pocket clip and lanyard hole for multiple carry options
The Gerber Assert folding knife starts at $175
3/14
The Gerber Assert folding knife starts at $175
The Gerber Assert is a compact knife that weighs under 2 ounces
4/14
The Gerber Assert is a compact knife that weighs under 2 ounces
Gerber adds the Assert to its customizable lineup
5/14
Gerber adds the Assert to its customizable lineup
Buyers can customize color and graphics
6/14
Buyers can customize color and graphics
Even when you're not bringing your knife to the mountains, you can keep the mountains on your knife
7/14
Even when you're not bringing your knife to the mountains, you can keep the mountains on your knife
The Gerber Assert folds and deploys with simple single-handed motions
8/14
The Gerber Assert folds and deploys with simple single-handed motions
The Assert measures just under 4 inches when folded
9/14
The Assert measures just under 4 inches when folded
Custom Gerber Assert
10/14
Custom Gerber Assert
Hit the thumb stud and quickly fold the Assert blade out
11/14
Hit the thumb stud and quickly fold the Assert blade out
Fast-deploy cutting power
12/14
Fast-deploy cutting power
Gerber launches the new Assert folding knife
13/14
Gerber launches the new Assert folding knife
Folded and ready to deploy
14/14
Folded and ready to deploy
View gallery - 14 images

Most of the time we look at Gerber Gear, it's in relation to the multitool market, in which the Portland, Oregon company is a titan of innovation with a lineup ranging from multi-axes to double-strength plier tools. But Gerber also has a deep lineup of knives, and the all-new Assert launched on Monday as the latest. A lightweight, pocketable folder, the Assert readily adapts to any owner with ambidextrous single-handed operation and a fully customizable look.

The Assert includes both a pocket clip and lanyard hole for carrying, but at just under 4 inches (10.2 cm) long, it's also easy to drop in a pack or pocket. A weight of just 1.9 ounces (54 g) further cements it as an ideal partner knife for everyday adventures and tasks.

Folded and ready to deploy
Folded and ready to deploy

The thumb stud near the spine of the blade provides fast, smooth one-handed opening from either hand, and the pivot lock on the handle, also accessible from either side, ensures the folding action is just as quick and smooth. Once open, the hair-under-3-in (7.6-cm) S30V stainless steel plain-edge blade delivers cutting power, while the textured handle offers confident, comfortable grip.

“Designed to be compact, comfortable in hand and, most of all, easy to use, it is the perfect pocket knife to carry on adventures this summer and beyond," Gerber VP and GM Keith Carrato pitches.

The Assert is Gerber's latest "USA Made" tool, hand-built in Portland. The knife starts at $175 and comes backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Buyers can choose from three stock color options at launch: a fully blacked out model and gray- and green-handled models with bright contrast pivot lock and thumb studs.

Custom Gerber Assert
Custom Gerber Assert

The Assert also joins the Center Drive multitool in Gerber's Custom lineup, offering buyers the option of creating a unique look with custom color and material options and a library of laser-marked patterns and illustrations.

Source: Gerber Gear

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

OutdoorsKnifeGerberFoldingCustomOutdoors
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!