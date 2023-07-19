Gerber goes custom with 2-ounce Assert ambidextrous folding knife

Most of the time we look at Gerber Gear, it's in relation to the multitool market, in which the Portland, Oregon company is a titan of innovation with a lineup ranging from multi-axes to double-strength plier tools. But Gerber also has a deep lineup of knives, and the all-new Assert launched on Monday as the latest. A lightweight, pocketable folder, the Assert readily adapts to any owner with ambidextrous single-handed operation and a fully customizable look.

The Assert includes both a pocket clip and lanyard hole for carrying, but at just under 4 inches (10.2 cm) long, it's also easy to drop in a pack or pocket. A weight of just 1.9 ounces (54 g) further cements it as an ideal partner knife for everyday adventures and tasks.

Folded and ready to deploy Gerber Gear

The thumb stud near the spine of the blade provides fast, smooth one-handed opening from either hand, and the pivot lock on the handle, also accessible from either side, ensures the folding action is just as quick and smooth. Once open, the hair-under-3-in (7.6-cm) S30V stainless steel plain-edge blade delivers cutting power, while the textured handle offers confident, comfortable grip.

“Designed to be compact, comfortable in hand and, most of all, easy to use, it is the perfect pocket knife to carry on adventures this summer and beyond," Gerber VP and GM Keith Carrato pitches.

The Assert is Gerber's latest "USA Made" tool, hand-built in Portland. The knife starts at $175 and comes backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Buyers can choose from three stock color options at launch: a fully blacked out model and gray- and green-handled models with bright contrast pivot lock and thumb studs.

Custom Gerber Assert Gerber Gear

The Assert also joins the Center Drive multitool in Gerber's Custom lineup, offering buyers the option of creating a unique look with custom color and material options and a library of laser-marked patterns and illustrations.

Source: Gerber Gear