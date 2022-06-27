GoSun's solar-powered camper trailer pops up in under 10 minutes

GoSun has established a firm foothold in the adventure gear market with its long line of solar-powered camping accessories, and it has now made its first foray into complete outdoor shelters. The newly launched GoSun Camp365 trailer is designed for the full off-grid experience, with onboard systems for cooking, washing and refrigeration, all while staying true to the company's DNA by powering them all with energy from the Sun.

After making a name for itself with a series of impressive solar-powered campsite cooking solutions, including the GoSun Fusion, GoSun then ventured into cooling with the 40-L Chill portable fridge in 2019. Both of these products are integrated into the newly launched camper trailer, which has been manufactured in collaboration with fellow outdoor company Camp365.

The GoSun Camp 365 trailer is designed to draw exclusively on the Sun's energy, featuring a pair of 100-W solar panels, along with a 130-W version of the swing-out Solar Table introduced with its Chillest fridge-freezer combo last year. The energy collected through these panels is stored in an integrated 1,100-Wh power bank and used to run a range of onboard appliances and systems.

These include the aforementioned fridge and cooker, along with a pump and propane heater that filters water from a 24-gal tank through to a hot shower or collapsible sink unit, a 12-volt heated blanket, a 1,500-W electric heater, 8,000-BTU air conditioning unit and anything else users might like to hook up via the five 12-V DC, two 110-V AC or six USB outlets scattered around the place.

The Camp365 comes with a pair of inflatable single beds that can be combined to form a queen, two portable 12-V French Press coffee machines and a cassette-style toilet. The trailer is also designed to double as an entertainment area, spanning 100 sq-ft (9.3 sq-m) of interior space with 7 ft 6 in (2.3 m) of headroom when fully expanded. A pair of awnings extend outwards at either end, while a mix of tinted glass and mesh windows allow for as much fresh air and light as the user sees fit.

GoSun has designed the Camp365 to be easily towable, designing the outer shell to be aerodynamic when on the road, with the aluminum frame contributing to a total weight of 1,800 lb (816 kg). This puts it on par with Happier's Traveler caravan from 2019, and though it is a far cry from the lightest options on the market, with a collapsed height of 6 ft 8 in (2 m) GoSun does say the Camp365 can be towed with nearly any vehicle.

When it does arrive at camp, the trailer can be expanded to its full form by a single person in less than 10 minutes, according to the company. This sees insulated composite hard walls form around the aluminum frame, with a puncture-resistant, marine-grade waterproof synthetic roofing overhead.

GoSun and Camp365 are producing a limited run of their solar-powered trailer for 2022 with deliveries slated for later in the US summer. Early bird pricing starts at US$32,500.

You can see more of the trailer in the video below.

