Happier Camper slides bathroom into its Lego-like small travel trailer

One of the more recognizable brands from the new generation of RVing, Los Angeles' Happier Campier has become synonymous with smart, multifunctional trailers that look simultaneously vintage and contemporary. Its original HC1 trailer leaves the layout completely up to the owner, adapting into a virtually limitless selection of floor plans by way of modular building blocks and accessories. Now, Happier has taken a bigger role in HC1 floor plan development, releasing a studio-apartment-inspired small trailer complete with fixed wet bathroom and kitchenette. The HC1 Studio should appeal to campers looking for a little extra structure and mod-con comfort in a compact, lightweight package.

Happier does offer all the basic kitchen and bathroom equipment for the original HC1, but it's only available via add-ons like an outdoor RoadShower, multi-block kitchenette, and dry-flush bagged toilet not much more sophisticated than the pop-and-drop baggy holder on the Tonke EQV electric camper van. The larger Traveler trailer offers a fixed wet bath and kitchen, and the new HC1 Studio packages those amenities down to HC1 size. The Studio's more permanent multi-space layout gives two travelers extra comfort and off-grid convenience.

Happier Camper has added very little size to the HC1 Studio. The new model's retro-inspired fiberglass shell measures a mere 2 inches (5 cm) longer and an inch (2.5 cm) wider than the original HC1, variations so small we wonder if they're not the result of someone being a little more accurate than the last guy. So the company has squeezed the extra equipment into roughly the same floor area, starting by creating a boomerang-like corner kitchenette and bathroom layout that puts a diagonal wall between the two areas. This prevents the loss of living room/bedroom space that would result from a more squared-off bathroom and kitchen arrangement.

Happier Camper HC1 Studio floor plan

The kitchen takes up most of the front wall and includes a dual-burner gas stove, sink and electric fridge. What the main block lacks in work space, the flush stove and sink lids make up for by dropping down to double as counter space.

The wet bath compartment, meanwhile, extends back along the sidewall from the front corner. It houses a dry flush toilet and shower. Happier has saved space by having the faucet run right onto the floor, where the integrated drain awaits, a design that appears to provide in-bathroom hand washing and teeth brushing without taking up precious space with a sink basin. Those who don't love the idea of dropping their toothbrush down to toilet-seat level can always use the kitchen sink.

The kitchen includes a fridge, dual-burner stove and sink

The HC1 Studio supports its new inbuilt equipment with integrated 64-L fresh and waste water tanks. It also comes with a 100-Ah lithium battery and 100-W solar panel. The flagship "Premium" model also includes an extra lithium battery, Dometic air conditioner, and combination air/water heater.

Aft of the bathroom, the Studio looks like the original HC1, its 3x3 Adaptive grid floor beckoning campers to tap into their inner Lego-loving child and build out their own interior configurations. Each grooved honeycomb floor plate on the grid is ready to secure a module on the way to building into whatever layout the occupants desire that instant.

The rear of the HC1 Studio is where campers can still get creative, making a bed, sofas, dining areas and more

At night, the modules, tables and cushions create a queen-size bed for both occupants. During the day, things can be rearranged into various dining spaces for up to four people using the integrated pedestal mounts in the central floor plates. Things can be blown up once again and built back up into various lounge configurations ... or perhaps back into the bed for a siesta. The system is meant to be fun, fast and fully flexible.

The Premium package includes a full kit of Adaptiv cubes, half-cubes, cushions and table tops with which to work.

The HC1 Studio doesn't have quite as much available empty space as the original HC1 because of the kitchen and bathroom, but it can still be emptied of its camper blocks and used to haul cargo. For that reason, it carries over the HC1's combination of large, lift-up tailgate and side entry door. D-rings integrated into side floor panels make it easy to secure cargo down.

The Happier Camper tailgate makes it easier to load/unload modules, gear and other cargo

The HC1 Studio weighs 1,800 lb (816 kg) dry, a 700-lb (318-kg) gain over the original HC1 but still comfortably lightweight enough for a variety of vehicles. The interior has just over 6 ft (1.8 m) of ceiling height.

Happier Camper is premiering the 13.4-ft (4-m) HC1 Studio at this week's Outdoor Retailer in Denver and plans to open orders after the show. Deliveries will begin in fall 2022. The Premium model starts at $49,950, and those looking to tug the price down can cut unnecessary options like the AC, solar charging, etc.

Source: Happier Camper

