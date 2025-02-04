Hoka injects serious trail-grade chunk into cross-bred leather loafer

It's only February 3rd, but we're not sure the remainder of the year will host a stranger hybrid product than the all-new Hoka Speed Loafer. Hoka completely redefines urban-to-mountain footwear with a shoe that's all business up top, wilderness expedition down below. The new business casual slip-on marries sleek, classic leather with one of the company's most aggressive, trail-biting outsoles.

From most angles, the Speed Loafer definitely exudes the "loafer" part of the equation better than the "speed" half. Flip the shoe over, though, and you'll see it earns the speed moniker with an aggressive outsole derived from Hoka's Speedgoat 5 trail running shoe. It also shares the Speedgoat 5's big, cushy midsole, giving it the full Hoka look.

Like the Speedgoat 5 trail runner, the all-new Hoka Speed Loafer has an aggressively lugged Vibram Megagrip outsole Hoka

Any of Hoka's thick, cushy soles would create an odd juxtaposition with the leather loafer upper, but a Vibram Megagrip outsole peeled off a trail runner Hoka describes as a "trail beast" and a "workhorse designed for technical trails?" That's an extra batshit combination.

Meanwhile, the black leather upper is complemented by a black suede mud guard that wraps around the entire shoe just over top the rand. Hoka completes the look with a black tassel dangling off the tongue and a bird logo on the heel.

From this angle, the new Hoka Speed Loafers look like any basic walking or business loafer, though they do swell out a little more toward the heel Hoka

With such a unique shoe, we'd have thought Hoka might give a better description or video preview of what type of uses it actually has in mind. But beyond a couple of pics showing a clear urban fashion tilt, it leaves things to the buyer's imagination.

The Speed Loafer will definitely be more game than the average dress shoe for uplifted sidewalks and crumbled curbs, but Hoka could have accomplished that with a less aggressive tread than this one. No, this one will be good for a lunch hour of climbing mountains like an ibex or traipsing through the jungle. In reality, it's an interesting go-to for anyone whose serious work and recreation tend to bleed together throughout a given day.

It seems Hoka sees the Speed Loafer spending more time in the city than out in the wild Hoka

We're a little surprised Hoka didn't opt to launch a brown leather Speed Loafer before the black, as it'd be a more versatile choice for dressing up or keeping casual, but maybe it'll add one in the future. If it does, we'd seriously consider buying a pair. We're not 100% sold on the combination of low-profile loafer upper and huge, thick outsole, but we do like the idea of a sleek, comfy slip-on aboard such a rugged platform – an interesting travel hybrid or casual everyday walking/hiking/runabout option.

The Speed Loafer isn't Hoka's first loafer-style slip-on, but it's definitely the fanciest piece of leather in the family. Despite its odd segment-splitting design, the US$185 loafer has already proven very popular. It went live on Friday and has already sold out. Those looking to get their own should hop on the waiting list at the source link immediately, as thousands of people have been pouring into the website for a peek at Hoka's latest marshmallow-soled oddity.

Source: Hoka

