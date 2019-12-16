Transparent-roofed cabin offers glamping under the stars

Italian architects Fabio Vignolo and Francesca Turnaturi have created a tiny housing module that takes four people just two hours to assemble. Dubbed Immerso, the striking transparent-roof cabin measures only 6 square meters (65 sq ft) and is currently being used as a unique glamping experience in the Italian Alps. Located 1,900 m (6,234 ft) above sea level in the quaint alpine town of La Morra, which is nestled in the Pian dell'Alpe, Usseaux (about a 90 minute drive from Turin), Immerso offers a rare opportunity to sleep under the stars.

“Immerso is a unique project of its kind,” says Fabio Vignolo and Francesca Turnaturi. “Immersed is a temporary and contemporary shelter. Immersed is a new and surprising way of experiencing nature.”

Built using a series of CNC-cut birch plywood panels, the structure simply interlocks together piece by piece Immerso Glamping

The Immerso cabin is a prefabricated timber shelter that easily assembles on site, without the need for electric tools. Built using a series of CNC-cut birch plywood panels, the structure simply interlocks together piece by piece without the need for previous building experience. Tools are only required to mount the front double doors and transparent perspex facade to the outside of the dwelling. The quick assembly method means the structure can also be easily dismantled, flat-packed and transported to different locations.

“The traditional building material of excellence such as wood, which is readily available on the market, is combined with the innovation of material technology and prefabrication to obtain a concrete result in the field of architecture and construction, with the aim of contributing to a more sustainable future,” says the duo.

Two large front doors open outwards, allowing guests to enjoy the natural surroundings Immerso Glamping

Immerso features the bare bones of a dwelling, in order to offer a minimalist glamping experience that truly allows the guests to immerse themselves in nature. The choice of location thus reflects this concept, giving guests a rare glimpse of starry skies in the pristine Italian Alps and untouched surrounding landscapes.

The interior of the cabin features a double bed, coffee table, enough storage for luggage and curtains which close off the walls of the structure, while leaving the transparent roof exposed. Two extra large front doors open outwards, allowing guests to enjoy the natural surroundings and also fill the space with fresh air. There is no heating or insulation in the cabin, so warm sleepwear and bedding is a must, especially during the cooler seasons. Shared bathroom facilities are located not too far from the Immerso cabin.

“The project expresses in a constructed form the ever-increasing need of Westerners to live in close contact with nature, to DIVE into it, to pull the plug from everyday life and the stress of urban life,” say the architects.

The Immerso glamping experience is nomadic in nature and is designed to travel to different destinations in the future and across different seasons. The concept allows guests to immerse themselves in new experiences and landscapes throughout the years, such as the high mountains for summer; Langhe vineyards for fall; an olive grove in Puglia for winter or amid the native arbutus shrubs of northern Sardinia during the spring time.

In the future Vignolo and Turnaturi hope to further improve on their Immerso module, with the goal of transforming it from a temporary dwelling to a more permanent structure. They hope to expand on their current prefabrication model, while continuing the use of CNC technology and rapid prototyping.

Travelers can book the Immerso glamping experience on Airbnb, with prices starting at US$89 per night, per couple.

The below video shows how easily the Immerso cabin is assembled.

IMMERSO THE MAKING OF

Sources: Immerso Glamping, Airbnb