Inflatable outdoor Adventure Board bounces, launches, floats and sleds

By C.C. Weiss
July 16, 2023
Inflatable outdoor Adventure Board bounces, launches, floats and sleds
A very unique spin on the diving board
After a long day of launching high-flying fun, the Adventure Board is a relaxing floating lounge from which to enjoy the sunset
The Adventure Board hosts a round of doubles tug-of-war on the water
Rafting's version of a beach lounge
Adventure Board + sprinkler = slip and slide
Hitting the sled hill with something a little different
The Adventure Board is a bit heavy and awkward for one child, but it includes multiple handles, so a few can get it up a hill in no time
The Adventure Board comes in 10-, 16- and 23-ft versions
A fun camping or boating accessory, the Adventure Board adds all kind of activity potential to a trip
Drop it on a hill, and the Adventure Board becomes a slide
Enjoying some lake-top serenity
A very unique spin on the diving board
Colorado company Adventure Board is looking to supply kids, young and old, big and small, with one of the most versatile pieces of outdoor equipment they'll ever own. Its rugged all-terrain fun board is designed for everything from simple backyard trampoline bouncing to all-out wild adventure in forests, on lakes and down snow-covered slopes. The Adventure Board offers year-round thrills and relaxation, from backyard to backcountry.

With decades of experience selling children's backyard play equipment, Adventure Board founder Joey Delmore identified the need for a backyard bounce product for children living in apartments and complexes with no backyards or restrictions on trampolines. He focused in on air tracks, inflatable mats used for gymnastics, and partnered with a paddleboard manufacturer to develop the version he had in mind.

The prototypes that came back from the factory were so durable, built of paddleboard-grade drop-stitch construction, Delmore ultimately decided the design could be more than an inflatable backyard bounce board. What was once the Outdoor Air Trax became the all-out Adventure Board.

The Adventure Board is designed to go far beyond the condo community lawn, built for four-season all-terrain wilderness adventures. The photos and video explain it way better than words, but the Adventure Board is ready for all kinds of activities, likely including those the company never even dreamed of when starting out in late 2021. It can still be used as a bouncing mat for gymnastics and general play but can also be put into the water for use as a floating lounge, on-water trampoline or paddleboard (though not the most streamlined model). On a dry hill, it's a slide, and on a snow-covered hill, it's a sled. It can also be used as an inflatable mattress for overnight camping or daytime siestas and as a BMX/mountain bike ramp or landing pad.

All that year-round use sounds like serious wear and tear for an inflatable, but Adventure Board is confident enough in its drop-stitch construction to offer a five-year warranty.

We recently spotted Adventure Board via the 2023 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, and it definitely made for an intriguing "What the heck is that?!" moment. The board comes in 10-, 16- and 23-foot (3-, 5- and 7-m) lengths, weighing in between 35 and 65 lb (16 and 29.5 kg). When deflated, the boards roll up for easier transport and storage, taking roughly 10 to 20 minutes to inflate back up. The 10-foot model retails for US$799, the 16-footer for $1,099, and the 23-footer for $1,399. The two larger boards include an electric pump, while the 10-footer comes with a hand pump, electric pump optional.

The video below really sums up what the Adventure Board is all about and definitely makes us miss those long summer days of childhood spent innovating new ways of enjoying old toys. Some toys have more potential than others:

Adventure Board™ Highlights 2023

Source: Adventure Board

