Jetboil's lightest backpacking stove yet weighs just 7.1 oz

By Nick Lavars
March 04, 2021
The Jetboil Stash is available now and priced at US$130
Jetboil's portable cooking systems are designed to give backpackers and trekkers a quick and easy way to boil water
Designed to be not just lightweight but compact too, the Jetboil Stash can store the burner, canister and its folding stand inside its pot with the lid fitted neatly on top
The Jetboil Stash, disassembled
The Jetboil Stash can boil water in just minutes
Every ounce counts when you're headed for an extended stay in the wilderness with everything you need on your back, and the arrival of lightweight cooking systems has meant hikers can still reward themselves with a hot meal on the trailside. For two decades, US company Jetboil has specialized in these portable stoves for adventurous souls and has now launched what it calls the lightest backpacking stove ever made, the 7.1-oz (200-g) Jetboil Stash.

Jetboil's portable cooking systems are designed to give backpackers and trekkers a quick and easy way to boil water, consisting of tiny burners that screw into fuel canisters, and then lidded pots that sit on top to bubble away.

The Jetboil Flash is cut from the same cloth but undercuts the company's next lightest stove, the Jetboil Flash, by 40 percent. This is despite carrying a cook pot of the same 800 ml (27 oz) capacity, which works with a titanium burner to offer a claimed 2.5 minute boil time.

Designed to be not just lightweight but compact too, the Jetboil Stash can store the burner, canister and its folding stand inside its pot with the lid fitted neatly on top. When packed up in this way, it measures just 4.4 in x 5.1 in (112 mm x 130 mm), a perfectly manageable addition to the pack for hungry hikers, or those that enjoy a coffee before setting off for the day.

The Jetboil Stash is available now and priced at US$130. You can check out the promo video below.

Meet STASH | Lightest Ever Backpacking Stove System

Source: Jetboil

