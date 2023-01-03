© 2023 New Atlas
Outdoors

Kayakomat kiosk dispenses internet-rented kayaks on location

By Ben Coxworth
January 03, 2023
Kayakomat kiosk dispenses internet-rented kayaks on location
The Kayakomat kiosk requires no onsite staff, electricity or internet access
The Kayakomat kiosk requires no onsite staff, electricity or internet access
View 3 Images
The Kayakomat kiosk requires no onsite staff, electricity or internet access
1/3
The Kayakomat kiosk requires no onsite staff, electricity or internet access
Individual kiosks may offer both side-inside and sit-on-top kayaks, in single and tandem configurations
2/3
Individual kiosks may offer both side-inside and sit-on-top kayaks, in single and tandem configurations
The kiosks also offer Point 65 RumRunner stand-up paddle boards
3/3
The kiosks also offer Point 65 RumRunner stand-up paddle boards
View gallery - 3 images

Although kayaking is an increasingly popular activity, not everyone has the money, storage space or transport capabilities required for one of the boats. That's where the Kayakomat comes in, as it's basically an onsite, internet-bookable kayak-rental vending machine.

Created by kayak manufacturer Point 65 Sweden, the system has actually been around in its home country since 2006. That said, it's just recently been introduced in several other European countries, and in Canada.

The Kayakomat itself takes the form of an open-ended kiosk, located adjacent to the water at a lake, river or oceanfront location. Stacked on shelves within it are a number of individually locked Point 65 kayaks, each one of which is accompanied by accessories such as a PFD (aka life vest), spray skirt and paddle. For people who would rather stand than sit, some Point 65 RumRunner stand-up paddle boards are also available.

Individual kiosks may offer both side-inside and sit-on-top kayaks, in single and tandem configurations
Individual kiosks may offer both side-inside and sit-on-top kayaks, in single and tandem configurations

Users start by going to the Kayakomat website, and reserving a kayak (or SUP) at the kiosk of their choice. At this point they also pay a rental fee, review usage/safety instructions, and receive a one-time-use unlock code. When they get to the kiosk, they utilize that code to open the battery-powered electronic padlock on the kayak they selected. From there, they just take the boat out and paddle it.

Rental fees start at €29 (about US$31) for the first two hours, then decrease for every additional hour after that. It is possible to rent kayaks for several weeks at a time, and to rent multiple kayaks for multiple users in one booking.

Each kiosk has a designated human owner/operator. That person is expected to be available to users by phone, but they only have to go check on the unit just once a week. Because the kiosks are unstaffed, that means users can access them early in the morning, into the evening and on holidays.

The kiosks also offer Point 65 RumRunner stand-up paddle boards
The kiosks also offer Point 65 RumRunner stand-up paddle boards

Point 65 Sweden is currently inviting inquiries from people who may be interested in running a kiosk of their own. The company can be reached via the Kayakomat website.

Source: Kayakomat

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

OutdoorsKayakingKioskspaddleboarding
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!