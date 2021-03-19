Keytool multitool slices, turns screws and acts as a smartphone tripod

Startup Keytool is stepping into the world of everyday carry with the belief your keyset can do much more than open your front door, offering an eponymous multitool with an impressive suite of functions. The Keytool multitool is far from the first keychain multitool we've looked at, but does come in a neat and elegant package with a couple of handy tricks up its sleeve.

The Keytool is made form stainless steel and measures 65 mm (2.55 in) long with all of its keys and tools stowed away. These are sandwiched in between two removable plates and swing in and out from the body as you need them, with the Keytool able to accommodate two to five keys in addition to the 50-mm (1.96-in) stainless steel blade and multitool attachment.

The Keytool multitool acting as a hex bit driver Keytool

That multitool component is essentially another stainless steel plate with carefully crafted cavities that enable it to perform a range of functions. These include acting as a screwdriver, hex bit driver, bicycle spoke wrench and bottle opener, while the tip also serves as a can opener.

Interestingly, the bottle opener can double as a phone or tablet holder by resting the tool on its side. The company says the tool can also act as a photography tripod in this way, by swinging the keys around and using those to pin the device in place. This does look like a bit of a balancing act, but may offer a more stable way of getting your shot than say, resting your phone against a mug or whatever else you've got at hand.

The Keytool in action as a smartphone tripod Keytool

The Keytool also features a pocket clip for more secure carry and an attachment point for your car keys. It will be made in black, silver and gold and is up for preorder via Kickstarter, where the full version with all the bells and whistles are available for early pledges of €20 (US$24). Shipping is slated for June 2021, if all goes to plan, while you can check out the promo video below.

Source: Keytool