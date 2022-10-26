© 2022 New Atlas
Kimos vacuum flask boils its contents with the press of a button

By Ben Coxworth
October 26, 2022
The Kimos flask is presently on Kickstarter
The flask weighs 950 g (2 lb), and holds 360 ml (1.5 cups) of liquid
The flask weighs 950 g (2 lb), and holds 360 ml (1.5 cups) of liquid

Insulated vacuum flasks (aka "thermoses") may keep liquids warm for a while, but they do have their limits. The Kimos flask addresses this shortcoming by heating the water within it to a boil, in just three minutes.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Kimos holds 360 milliliters (1.5 cups) of liquid, and features a stainless steel lining, a rubberized exterior, and a waterproof/dustproof power button.

And yes, it also has a built-in heating element. A one-hour USB charge of that element's lithium battery should be good for five uses – in other words, for five 360-ml boils. An LED indicator shows how many boils are left, based on the battery's current charge level. And importantly, an integrated safety system won't allow the element to operate if no liquid is present.

To use the Kimos, users just fill it with water before they set out, then press its power button when they want to bring that water to a boil – a process which reportedly takes a mere three minutes. That water can then be used to make hot drinks such as coffee or tea.

Needless to say, the flask can also be filled with heat-and-drink beverages like apple cider, soup or cocoa. Those bevvies don't necessarily have to be brought to a full boil, as indicator lights on the device illuminate in different colors to show when the liquid has reached temperatures of 60 and 80 ºC (140 and 176 ºF) – along with the boiling point of 100 ºC (212 ºF).

The flask weighs 950 g (2 lb), and holds 360 ml (1.5 cups) of liquid

Like other insulated flasks, the Kimos proceeds to passively keep its contents warm after they've been heated. For that matter, it can also be used to help keep cold liquids from warming up. And yes, a portable camp stove could also be used to heat water on location. That would be one more piece of gear to carry, though, alongside a water vessel that the user would be carrying anyways.

Assuming the Kimos flask reaches production, a pledge of US$89 will get you one in your choice of red, blue or orange – the planned retail price is $130. It's demonstrated in the video below.

Prospective backers might also want to check out the existing Yecup 365, although it doesn't bring liquids all the way up to a boil.

Kimos - The Thermos That Boils Water In 3 Minutes

Source: Kickstarter

