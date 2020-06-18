Hornet camper trailer hitches up a compact cube of outback adventure

The new Maverick Hornet is one of the cutest compact camper trailers you'll ever see off the beaten path. But don't let its small size and cube-like dimensions fool you – it's still a no-nonsense, galvanized-steel backcountry warrior with the most vacant, inhospitable stretches of Australian Outback in its crosshairs. The tiny body that barely overhangs the tire below slides, folds and swings into a comfy base camp complete with trailer-top tent, wraparound awning and outdoor kitchen.

If there are three things we've noticed about Australian off-road camper trailers, it's that they're insanely well-built, beautifully equipped and incredibly expensive. You can buy a luxury SUV for what a Patriot X3 will cost you. The Maverick Hornet appears as extremely well-built as other Aussie off-road trailers, but it slides in at a much lower price point by relying on a leaner standard equipment package, allowing buyers to build it up with options or equip it themselves over time.

Maverick shows the new Hornet trailer on the trade fair circuit Maverick Campers

The 12.5-foot (3.8-m) Hornet makes the journey to camp on a combination of galvanized steel chassis, independent quad-shock trailing-arm suspension, and Goodride radial mud-terrain 265/75 R16 tires on 16-in steel wheels. The trailer body wears aluminum-composite panels on a reinforced alu-tube frame.

One great thing about a small, boxy trailer like this one is that all compartment doors and latches are within a few steps of each other. Maverick promises fast, easy set-up that will have you pulling out your first drink from the cooler within three minutes. The soft-sided tent on top folds out, and the included 270-degree awning fans out over top the opposite side. Below that awning, the standard kitchen slides out and makes available a dual-burner stove and a sink fed by the 100-L onboard water tank. An optional fridge/freezer can be planted on the slide in the large storage compartment at the rear.

The kitchen slides out for easy outdoor cooking Maverick Campers

Other standard Hornet features include a 100-Ah battery, 12-V water pump, 12-V sockets, a full-size spare tire, electric brakes, and gas bottle and jerry can holders. The trailer body includes plenty of storage around each side and at the rear, and a cargo cage between the trailer box and roof-top tent provides room for larger items like chairs and tables. The Hornet weighs in at 2,030 lb (920 kg) before options, offering a 2,160-lb (980-kg) payload.

Maverick launched the Hornet camper trailer earlier this year and sells it for a base price of AU$16,990 (approx. US$11,650). Customers looking to bring more comfort to the burly adventure box can add the "value options pack" with additional equipment like a portable toilet, outdoor shower, gas water heater, second 100-Ah battery, 160-W solar panel, 1,000-W inverter and stereo system. In all, Maverick estimates the options would run nearly $7,500 on an a la carte basis, but it prices the package for a fraction of that at $1,990. So for under AU$19,000 (US$13,040), buyers get a rugged off-road trailer with bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, full electrical system, entertainment and plenty of storage capacity.

Maverick provides a more detailed hitch-to-bumper tour in the video below.

Maverick Campers Hornet Roof Top Camper Launch Video and Walkthrough

Source: Maverick Campers

