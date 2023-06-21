Durable outdoor projector brightens up campout movie nights

China's Shenzhen Hi-fun Technology has launched a durable portable projector on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo that's been designed specifically for movie nights at camp or catch ups with favorite family shows in the backyard.

In development since late last year, the Mudix outdoor projector is built around a LCD projection engine with native 1080p resolution and support for 4K decoding, and can throw visuals up to 180 diagonal inches. Flexible setup is possible thanks to horizontal/vertical keystone and four-corner correction plus motorized zoom is available via the included remote.

The LED light source is reckoned good for more than 30,000 hours of use, and reportedly puts out 1,500 lumens – which is a significant step up from other portable projectors like the MoGo 2 Pro and CineBeam PF510Q, but still won't be high enough for daytime image clarity though should shine bright as the light begins to fade.

The Mudix comes with a removable battery pack that can top up model devices when not powering the projector Shenzhen Hi-fun Technology

The main body is fashioned from "industrial-grade" plastic for outdoor durability, boasts an integrated carry handle, and is home to HDMI and USB inputs for cabling to content sources such as laptops and games consoles. There's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 cooked in as well for streaming and casting. The projector runs a Linux operating system supported by 1 GB of RAM and 4 GB of storage, and comes with "a vast library of pre-installed and licensed APKs, including popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video."

For all-in-one convenience, it rocks a built-in sound system made up of two 3-W drivers plus there's a 3.5-mm audio jack for headphone listening or connecting to an external speaker.

The portable entertainment hub can be powered by a DC adapter, but that's not really convenient for outdoor use so Hi-fun has included a removable 13,500-mAh battery that's secured to the main unit via magnets and offers up to 4.5 hours of entertainment per charge. When not being used to power movie nights, the battery brick can top up mobile devices over USB Type A and Type C.

The Mudix outdoor projector is raising funds on Indiegogo, where perks currently start at US$269. There's also a $658 bundle that includes a stand, portable screen and travel bag. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if everything goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start next month. The video below has more.

Introducing Mudix Projector: The Ultimate Portable Outdoor Projector

Source: Indiegogo