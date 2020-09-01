Tandem hydration pack delivers water and/or electrolytes – you decide

Many outdoor athletes will drink water for basic hydration, along with an electrolyte solution for added replenishment. The MXXY Hydration Pack allows them to get both – in the desired ratio – from a single device.

For of all, yes, it is possible to simply add electrolyte tablets to the water reservoir in a traditional hydration pack. This means that users are stuck with a given concentration of electrolytes, however – they can't take a swallow of pure water, nor can they get a more intense shot of the electrolytes when needed.

Additionally, the water reservoir may take on the color and taste of the electrolytes, which can be off-putting.

Instead, the MXXY features two reservoirs that clip together side-by-side. The smaller 0.75-liter reservoir carries a liquid electrolyte of the user's choice, while the larger 1.5-liter unit contains water. Hoses run from both reservoirs to a chest-mounted pinch valve, which combines their flow into a single hose with a mouthpiece on the end.

Utilizing a dial on that valve, users can switch between five dilution settings: 0 percent (pure water), 25 percent (slight electrolytes), 50 percent (half electrolytes, half water), 75 percent (intense electrolytes), and 100 percent (pure electrolytes).

Between uses, the hoses can be cleaned simply by running water through them, while the reservoirs can be turned inside-out and put in the dishwasher. And although the MXXY package does include a system-specific backpack with an extra storage compartment, users can also install the reservoirs and hoses in an existing third-party pack.

Should you be interested, MXXY is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$85 will get you a complete setup, including the Base Pack. The planned retail price is $130.

Prospective backers might also want to check out the successfully crowdfunded Infuze Hydro device. Installed "downstream" from the water reservoir on the drinking hose of a third-party hydration pack, it mixes a liquid supplement into the water at a user-specified concentration. It costs $44.95, with the supplement cartridges ranging from $16 for a four-pack up to $50 for 16.

