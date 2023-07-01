Nike Aerogami running jacket vents open automatically when you sweat

There are plenty of jackets out there with adjustable vents, but virtually all of them require that you manually open the vents when you run hot – not necessarily convenient when you're in rhythm on a run. With its all-new Aerogami running jacket, Nike experiments with a more intuitive, seamless form of venting. Without the need for a battery pack or any electronics, the jacket's vents automatically open when the runner sweats, providing cooling performance that doesn't require slowing down or yanking on zippers.

Years ago, we looked at a Silicon Valley-brainstormed robotic jacket with battery-powered reactive venting. It was an interesting idea but trended way too close to a horror movie parasite for us to ever consider putting on our body. Also, the use of batteries and electronics in clothing always feels a little heavy-handed to us, and the introduction of AI into the equation just added to the overall sci-fi/horror feel of the whole project. We'd happily unzip a couple underarm vents before subjecting ourselves to that.

Nike's auto-venting concept seems much more down-to-earth and wearable than a robo jacket and could be a nice leg up for overheated runners. The vents that run across the chest and back of the Aerogami Jacket use a moisture-reactive film that expands or contracts when in contact with perspiration. So when the runner begins sweating through his or her shirt, the vents open and deliver cooling airflow. After cool down, when the sweat dries, the vents close.

Nike

It's an interesting concept that should help keep runners more comfortable during cool-weather outings, but we do wonder if those open vents might not run chilly if the runner spends any post-run time outdoors. He or she will still be sweaty after the run, keeping the vents open, but without actually running, will not be all that warm. The combination of a damp shirt and wide-open vents could foreseeably cause one to become rather cold. But we suppose if you run to the doorstep and head inside immediately thereafter, that won't be an issue.

In addition to its unique venting system, the Aerogami jacket features Nike's Storm-FIT ADV weatherproof body-mapped fabric designed to enhance comfort by warming, cooling and protecting specific areas around the body.

Nike's routed the vents across the front and back of the Aerogami jackets based on the individual data recorded for men and women runners Nike

Nike has developed gender-specific versions of the Aerogami jacket based on testing and heat/sweat map data that shows different patterns between male and female runners. Most obviously, the vents on the women's jacket are routed around the area where the sports bra sits. The women's Nike Run Division Aerogami Jacket will launch in July on nike.com and at select retailers, and the men's version will follow in Fall 2023. Nike has not yet announced pricing.

Source: Nike

