Nitecore's ultra-slim flashlight blade overloads on lumens and throw

Nitecore has been quickly growing a lineup of remote control-like flashlights with serious outputs and slim, packable designs. The all-new EDC29 Luminblade is the most powerful of them all, more than doubling the output of older slimline EDC models. The easily stowable torch fires out a blaze of more than 6,000 lumens and separately offers over 1,000 feet (300 m) of throw. It's designed to serve as both a strategic means of self-defense and as a powerful light for outdoors and in.

For decades, it felt like the flashlight industry just assumed the cylinder was the best and only possible form for a handheld torch. That's not to say there weren't other form factors out there, but it very much seemed like many companies simply put out one round-bodied torch after another, in every size and spec possible.

Over the past few years, thin, flat-bodied flashlights have become increasingly popular and are now being offered by a variety of brands in various sizes and output levels. Nitecore has been one of the brands at the forefront of this trend with launches like the EDC27 and EDC23.

The ultra-slim EDC family from Nitecore Nitecore

With the all-new EDC29 Luminblade, Nitecore looks to push the segment to new heights and offer the all-out "most powerful ultra-slim tactical flashlight to date," combining Tiny Monster-grade illumination with the slim, pocket-friendly form factor of existing EDC models.

And from what we're seeing on paper, it's knocked it out of the park, launching a torch that's only ever-so-slightly thicker than the ultra-compact EDC23 but with over double its output. The EDC29 still measures comfortably under an inch thick at 0.8 in (19 mm) and comes in at roughly the same length as the EDC27 at 5.3 in (134 mm). A width of just 1.4 in (35 mm) completes its compact, pocketable form.

Nitecore equips the EDC29 with a dual-LED lamp setup, and each LED has an ultra-high intensity primary core surrounded by eight auxiliary lighting cores. A series of three special tactical modes and four standard brightness settings manage the output of the 18-core lamp.

A look at the dual nine-core LEDs Nitecore

As usual with Nitecore lights, the big, impressive figure splashed all over marketing materials relates to a short burst of light not designed for extended use. In this case, users can access the full 6,500 lumens in "Lumin Shield" flood light mode, a sort of self-defense feature designed to send out a wide, ultra-bright flash of blinding light that can disorient threats and instantly illuminate a large area without glare.

"Strobe" mode offers another layer of 6,500-lumen self-defense, randomly varying frequencies between 16 and 20 Hz to cause a dizzying effect to the naked eye.

The final tactical mode isn't designed for self-defense so much as search-and-rescue. "Search" mode activates the two central LED cores for a focused 3,000-lumen beam thrown out up to 1,300 feet (400 m), a concentrated strand of light with a claimed 40,230 candela (cd). This focused spotlight can be quickly flashed around when searching for someone or something in the pitch dark.

With its nine-core LED design, the Nitecore EDC29 can switch from a wide 6,500-lumen flood to a focused 3,000-lumen spotlight thrown over 1,000 feet Nitecore

Tactical modes are cool and all, but more often than not you'll probably just need a basic beam for stumbling around camp or navigating your way to the breaker box during an outage. For that, the EDC29 offers four brightness settings to manage output and power of the 2,500-mAh li-ion battery.

The highest 1,200-lumen setting provides up to two hours of runtime, the 400-lumen setting up to three hours, the 100-lumen setting up to 13 hours, and the 15-lumen setting up to 61 hours. Beam distance hits 623 feet (190 m) when cranked to the 1,200-lumen high setting and declines down to 98 feet (30 m) in 15-lumen low setting.

A compact, pocketable torch measuring under 6 inches long, the EDC29 packs serious power into a small volume Nitecore

Users control tactical modes and brightness settings using the two buttons on the butt of the handle. An OLED display offers clear information about battery life, brightness level, voltage and more.

Nitecore keeps weight down to 5.6 oz (160g) while ensuring hardwearing durability with a steel-composite sandwich construction. Front and rear stainless steel shells are secured together around a central carbon fiber frame with armor-inspired anti-slip grips on the sides.

It looks like someone swapped the EDC27 Uhi and the EDC29 at Nitecore's 2024 SHOT Show booth, but both lights are accounted for Nitecore

Nitecore first introduced the EDC29 last September and exhibited it as one of its latest highlights at the recent SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The torch is available now for $110.

Source: Nitecore