Tiny titanium tool packs screwdrivers, wrenches, and a Damascus steel blade

The best multitool is the one that you actually have with you. Thanks to its tiny size, along with features such as two screwdrivers, two wrenches and a folding steel blade, the Orioners T6 keyring tool isn't likely to get left at home.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the T6 is made almost entirely of CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium. The exception is its 30-mm (1.2-in) fold-out cutting blade, which is composed of Damascus steel.

And if the Orioners name sounds familiar, that's because the Hong Kong outdoor gear company previously brought us the bar-shaped, 13-function Z1 multitool, along with the adjustable-wrench-equipped Z3.

The T6 measures just 51 mm long by 25 mm wide by 4 mm thick (2 by 0.96 by 0.14 in), and is claimed to tip the scales at a mere 7.5 g (0.26 oz).

Along with the blade, it additionally packs integrated flathead and Phillips screwdriver bits along with 4- and 6-mm hex wrench holes. There's also a bottle opener that doubles as a nail-puller.

Utilizing its carabiner-like spring-loaded gate, the multitool can be hung from a belt loop, backpack strap, lanyard, or whatever else presents a dangling opportunity. An optional magnetic-release clasp can then be hung from the T6, with a keyring in turn hanging from the bottom of that clasp.

When you need the magnetically-retained keyring, you just yank it off. The clasp comes with a bungee cord that has D-rings at either end, for extending the reach between the T6 and the clasp.

Assuming the Orioners T6 reaches production, a pledge of US$29 will get you one – a package including the clasp and cord goes for $39. The planned retail prices are $49 and $69, respectively.

You can see the multitool in action, in the video below.

