© 2024 New Atlas
Outdoors

Stainless steel multitool puts a wrench, blade and more on your belt

By Ben Coxworth
December 22, 2024
Stainless steel multitool puts a wrench, blade and more on your belt
The Orioners Z3 is presently on Kickstarter
The Orioners Z3 is presently on Kickstarter
View 4 Images
The Orioners Z3 is presently on Kickstarter
1/4
The Orioners Z3 is presently on Kickstarter
Orioners counts the Z3's keyring hole (at the top of the wrench) as a tenth feature, but we think that's pushing things a bit
2/4
Orioners counts the Z3's keyring hole (at the top of the wrench) as a tenth feature, but we think that's pushing things a bit
The Z3 in bottle-opening action
3/4
The Z3 in bottle-opening action
The glass-breaking stud is intended for use in situations such as automobile accidents
4/4
The glass-breaking stud is intended for use in situations such as automobile accidents
View gallery - 4 images

It was just a year ago that we first encountered a multitool which sported a tiny adjustable wrench. Well, the Orioners Z3 is the latest tool to also boast one of those, along with eight other handy features including a fold-out cutting blade.

If the name Orioners sounds familiar, that's because the Hong Kong outdoor gear company previously brought us the Z1 multitool which packed a blade, saw, bit driver socket and other goodies. We're not sure if there ever was a Z2, but the Z3 has now hit Kickstarter.

The device is made of sand-blasted, oil-sealed, CNC-machined stainless steel, which is a more economical alternative to the titanium used for the vast majority of multitools populating the crowdfunding platforms these days.

Orioners counts the Z3's keyring hole (at the top of the wrench) as a tenth feature, but we think that's pushing things a bit
Orioners counts the Z3's keyring hole (at the top of the wrench) as a tenth feature, but we think that's pushing things a bit

First and foremost, the Z3 does indeed feature an adjustable wrench that opens to a maximum width of 3 cm (1.2 in). Millimeter markings along the back of the wrench allow it to double as a measuring caliper.

The bottom jaw of the wrench sports a bottle opener, while the top jaw has a Phillips screwdriver bit on the back and a tungsten steel glass-breaking stud on the top. Directly below the bottle opener is the fold-out 420 stainless steel cutting blade, which locks in place when deployed.

The non-wrench end of the Z3 takes the form of a pry bar with a built-in nail puller. A clip on the back of the multitool allows it to be hung on belts, pockets or backpack straps. The whole rig measures 94 mm long by 29 mm wide by 8 mm thick (3.7 by 1.1 by 0.3 inches), and is claimed to tip the scales at 50.4 grams (1.8 oz).

The Z3 in bottle-opening action
The Z3 in bottle-opening action

Assuming the Orioners Z3 reaches production, a pledge of US$35 will get you one. The planned retail price is $65. You can see it in use, in the video below.

And should you be looking for a multitool that you can buy right now, for a gift or for yourself, check out our list of 2024's best multitools and blades.

Orioners Z3：EDC 10-IN-1 Multi-Tool Pry Bar/Wrench/Cutting

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

OutdoorsMultitoolsWrenchKickstarter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!