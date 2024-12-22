Stainless steel multitool puts a wrench, blade and more on your belt

It was just a year ago that we first encountered a multitool which sported a tiny adjustable wrench. Well, the Orioners Z3 is the latest tool to also boast one of those, along with eight other handy features including a fold-out cutting blade.

If the name Orioners sounds familiar, that's because the Hong Kong outdoor gear company previously brought us the Z1 multitool which packed a blade, saw, bit driver socket and other goodies. We're not sure if there ever was a Z2, but the Z3 has now hit Kickstarter.

The device is made of sand-blasted, oil-sealed, CNC-machined stainless steel, which is a more economical alternative to the titanium used for the vast majority of multitools populating the crowdfunding platforms these days.

Orioners counts the Z3's keyring hole (at the top of the wrench) as a tenth feature, but we think that's pushing things a bit Orioners

First and foremost, the Z3 does indeed feature an adjustable wrench that opens to a maximum width of 3 cm (1.2 in). Millimeter markings along the back of the wrench allow it to double as a measuring caliper.

The bottom jaw of the wrench sports a bottle opener, while the top jaw has a Phillips screwdriver bit on the back and a tungsten steel glass-breaking stud on the top. Directly below the bottle opener is the fold-out 420 stainless steel cutting blade, which locks in place when deployed.

The non-wrench end of the Z3 takes the form of a pry bar with a built-in nail puller. A clip on the back of the multitool allows it to be hung on belts, pockets or backpack straps. The whole rig measures 94 mm long by 29 mm wide by 8 mm thick (3.7 by 1.1 by 0.3 inches), and is claimed to tip the scales at 50.4 grams (1.8 oz).

The Z3 in bottle-opening action Orioners

Assuming the Orioners Z3 reaches production, a pledge of US$35 will get you one. The planned retail price is $65. You can see it in use, in the video below.

And should you be looking for a multitool that you can buy right now, for a gift or for yourself, check out our list of 2024's best multitools and blades.

Orioners Z3：EDC 10-IN-1 Multi-Tool Pry Bar/Wrench/Cutting

Source: Kickstarter

