Rivian-branded camping tent folds into an aerodynamic bed-mounted case

Camping hardware maker iKamper teamed up with Rivian to develop a special edition Skycamp Mini tent for your R1T or R1S. Unlike a lot of similar tents that only go on the roof, this one installs on the bed rack and folds away into an aerodynamical hardshell case, so it shouldn't reduce your truck's range.

This all-season Skycamp Mini fits two people, comes with locking mounting brackets that are compatible with Rivian's optional Adventure Key set, includes a self-inflating 4-inch mattress, and gets Rivian branding to complement your ride. And of course, it comes with a fold-out ladder.

iKamper says the kit takes about 30 minutes to install on your vehicle the first time using just a single Allen key, and should be far quicker once you're familiar with the process. Once installed, the tent sets up in just 60 seconds, and can withstand heavy downpours and winds up to 35 mph (56 km/h).

iKamper's handsome Rivian-branded tent fits great on an R1T's bed rack – but it can also go on the roof iKamper

While it's best suited to your truck's bed rack, it can also go on the roof – and that's where it'll fit if you've got a Rivian R1S. That'll likely hit your EV's range a bit, but hopefully the hardshell case's design will help keep drag to a minimum. The company notes this is pretty similar to the US$4,200 Skycamp 3.0 with new latches that's available for a wider range of trucks and SUVs.

iKamper says the Skycamp Mini won't affect EV range when mounted on the bed rack, but it'll add a bit of drag if it's up on the roof iKamper

This will set you back by $5,495, with an additional $200 freight shipping cost across the contiguous US; shipping to Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii will cost $800. It's not cheap, even by iKamper's standards – and it looks like the Rivian branding is largely to blame there.

That Rivian badge is what it's all – well, mostly – about iKamper

If you're looking for something a bit more luxurious, iKamper's Skycamp DLX from last year includes dimmable lighting inside and outside the tent, a cork interior floor for thermal insulation, and room for four. That goes for $5,150, and you can opt for the two-person DLX Mini at $4,450.

The tent comes with this self-inflating 4-inch mattress iKamper

Get a closer look at the Rivian-badged Skycamp Mini over on iKamper's site via the source link below.

Source: iKamper