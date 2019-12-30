© 2020 New Atlas
Powered golf trolley matches its user's walking speed

By Ben Coxworth
December 30, 2019
The S-Walk reportedly accommodates a wide range of third-party golf club bags
The S-Walk is presently on Kickstarter
The S-Walk, stowed for transport
Not all golfers enjoy pushing or pulling a trolley around for hours, which is why there are now powered models that move on their own. A new one, known as the S-Walk, actually keeps pace with its user as they walk across the greens.

Designed by Swiss startup Hit the Green, the S-Walk utilizes a rear-facing LiDAR sensor to measure how far away its user is, as they walk behind it. When that person speeds up or slows down, the trolley also does so, maintaining a short set distance in front of them. That said, the user can easily reach forward to the S-Walk's handle in order to steer it.

The trolley additionally utilizes an onboard inertial measurement unit (IMU) to detect when it's going up- or downhill. It then increases the output of its two rear-wheel electric motors, or feathers its brakes accordingly – a parking brake keeps it from rolling away when left on a slope.

Power is provided by a 24V/270-Wh lithium-ion battery, that should reportedly be good for covering 54 holes per charge.

Thanks to its carbon fiber construction, the whole S-Walk tips the scales at a claimed 8.5 kg (18.7 lb). When being transported in the back of a car, its wheels are removed and its frame is folded, then everything gets put in an included case. The trolley is designed to work with a wide range of third-party golf club bags.

Should you be interested, the S-Walk is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of 2,150 Swiss francs (about US$2,220) will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is 3,590 francs ($3,707). A cheaper model is also available, on which users have to manually control the speed.

You can see the S-Walk in action, in the following video. Potential buyers might also be interested in the player-following Shadow Caddy, although it has still yet to enter production since our initial coverage in 2008.

Sources: Kickstarter, Hit the Green

hit the green S-WALK (automatic speed regulation)

OutdoorsKickstarterGolf
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
