Powered golf trolley matches its user's walking speed

Not all golfers enjoy pushing or pulling a trolley around for hours, which is why there are now powered models that move on their own. A new one, known as the S-Walk, actually keeps pace with its user as they walk across the greens.

Designed by Swiss startup Hit the Green, the S-Walk utilizes a rear-facing LiDAR sensor to measure how far away its user is, as they walk behind it. When that person speeds up or slows down, the trolley also does so, maintaining a short set distance in front of them. That said, the user can easily reach forward to the S-Walk's handle in order to steer it.

The trolley additionally utilizes an onboard inertial measurement unit (IMU) to detect when it's going up- or downhill. It then increases the output of its two rear-wheel electric motors, or feathers its brakes accordingly – a parking brake keeps it from rolling away when left on a slope.

Power is provided by a 24V/270-Wh lithium-ion battery, that should reportedly be good for covering 54 holes per charge.

The S-Walk, stowed for transport Hit the Green

Thanks to its carbon fiber construction, the whole S-Walk tips the scales at a claimed 8.5 kg (18.7 lb). When being transported in the back of a car, its wheels are removed and its frame is folded, then everything gets put in an included case. The trolley is designed to work with a wide range of third-party golf club bags.

Should you be interested, the S-Walk is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of 2,150 Swiss francs (about US$2,220) will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is 3,590 francs ($3,707). A cheaper model is also available, on which users have to manually control the speed.

You can see the S-Walk in action, in the following video. Potential buyers might also be interested in the player-following Shadow Caddy, although it has still yet to enter production since our initial coverage in 2008.

Sources: Kickstarter, Hit the Green