First satellite tracker for dogs keeps tabs on your pet anywhere

If you're an avid outdoorsperson who loves exploring nature with their dogs, there's a new piece of tech on the block that could help keep your pooch safe in the wilderness.

The Satellai tracker is a solar-powered gadget mounted on a harness that can beam your dog's location straight to your phone using satellite connectivity. That means it'll work even in remote areas beyond the reach of cell tower signals – so it should come in handy when you go fishing, hunting, or hiking off the beaten path.

It's made by a team from Huami, the Chinese firm behind fitness tracker and smartwatch brand Amazfit. Satellai notes its ultra-precise satellite tracker, powered by a Qualcomm MDM9205 modem, is the first location device for pets to use this technology.

The waterproof tracker is IP68 rated and comes with a solar panel to keep it juiced up beyond its 7-day battery life Satellai

The tracker relies on the 3GPP Rel17 5G IoT-NTN satellite system, and a product page on Satellai's site says it should currently work anywhere in Canada, the US, and Western Europe. It also has 4G connectivity thanks to a partnership with Skylo, so it should work anywhere that you can find cell coverage in more than 180 countries.

Beyond location tracking, the IP68-rated waterproof tracker also includes handy features like geofencing for areas up to 156 square miles (404 sq km), and the ability to notify you when your dog enters 'exclusion zones' indoors and outdoors. It can also track health and activity markers. A 2-hour charge gives it 7 days of battery life, but the onboard solar panel could keep it running for longer.

The tracker will beam your dog's location, as well as health and activity markers, to a companion phone app Satellai

There are other smart gadgets to track your dogs' whereabouts, like the $600 Halo Collar and the $1,000 SpotOn – but these rely on GPS and cell signal. Since the Satellai tracker is designed for direct satellite connectivity, it communicates directly with satellite networks so you can pinpoint where your dog's got to virtually anywhere in the countries it's legal to operate in.

This reminds me, we saw another neat satellite communication doodad last week. HMD's $200 OffGrid accessory lets you text from far-flung areas with your smartphone and an annual subscription. It's cheaper than options from Garmin, and promises to be durable enough to brave the elements just like its well-regarded competition.

Besides the tracker, Satellai is also making a GPS collar (right) for indoor and outdoor geofencing and dog training Satellai





The tracker will come out this Northern Hemisphere spring, along with pricing. Satellai also has a GPS collar for indoor and outdoor geofencing in the works, set to launch next month. Until then, keep your dog whistle handy.

Source: Satellai