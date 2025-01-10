$200 gadget brings global satellite texting to any smartphone

HMD is known for its budget-friendly Android phones and tablets, and it's now launched a potentially life-saving product for adventurers. Its OffGrid accessory pairs with any smartphone and enables texting via satellite networks – so you can reach people from the middle of nowhere.

The device is built tough and compact, so it should be able to take a beating in the great outdoors. It works with Android and iOS handsets, and connects to the Skylo satellite network that's powered other communication gadgets and services in the past, including the seemingly discontinued Motorola Defy Link. Presently, it offers satellite coverage in select areas in North America Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Once you've paired the palm-sized OffGrid with your phone, you can fire up its companion app and text your contacts through it. Those recipients can chat with you through said app, or receive and respond via bog-standard SMS. Plus, you can share your precise location easily.

Beyond that, the OffGrid can deliver a preset check-in message to your contacts at the push of a button, and also send an SOS in emergencies like getting lost in the wilderness or injuring yourself. The SOS reaches Overwatch x Rescue, a 24/7 service that coordinates global rescues and medical assistance in collaboration with nearly a thousand search-and-rescue agencies worldwide.

The OffGrid is IP68 weather sealed, certified to MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards, and boasts three days of battery life on a single charge. The puck-shaped device will set you back by US$200, but you'll also need a subscription plan – which starts at $80/year for up to 350 messages.

At that price, it's cheaper than Garmin's $299 InReach Mini 2, which is built for sending short messages on its tiny display and using its navigation assistance features with an additional satellite connectivity subscription plan. The InReach Messenger Plus, which pairs with your phone for texting similar to the HMD OffGrid, is far more expensive at $499. However, it offers way longer battery life and a little screen.

The OffGrid, therefore, slots nicely in the middle of these popular options. Find out more on the product page, and also check out the Overwatch x Rescue service here.

Source: HMD