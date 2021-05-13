Oven-packin' camp kitchen squeezes into a steel box for transport
It can be challenging, trying to cook your campsite meals while crouched over a tiny propane stove. The Space Box offers a bigger but still compact alternative, packing an oven, two-burner stovetop, prep surfaces and sink into one package.
Designed by Prague-based entrepreneurs Jan Kozak and Petr Horeni, the Space Box is about the size of a large cooler when packed down – it measures 55 by 42 by 42 cm (21.7 by 16.5 by 16.5 in). Its various parts are made of a combination of steel, aluminum and wood.
When users want to get cooking, they open the top of the box, pull out the combined oven/stovetop unit, and attach the two side tables. Both of those tables feature a rack on the bottom for utensils or food, along with a work area on top. The right-hand table additionally offers an inset removable sink that collapses flat for storage, and which is covered by a wooden cutting board when not in use.
Oh yes, and there's also an attached bottle opener.
The two gas burners are hooked up to a user-supplied propane tank, while the oven is powered by an external source such as a camper/trailer battery or an optional power bank. That oven features a ceramic infrared heating element, along with a circular rotating grill. The cooking temperature is adjusted via a dial alongside the burner controls.
Should you be interested, the Space Box is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of £629 (about US$760) will get you one – that's 30 percent off the planned retail price. And if you like the idea of a camp kitchen in a box, you might want to also check out the Nomad Kitchen, Camp Champ or Camp Kitchen … although none of them have an oven.
You can see the Space Box in use, in the video below.
Sources: Kickstarter, Space Box
