Oven-packin' camp kitchen squeezes into a steel box for transport

It can be challenging, trying to cook your campsite meals while crouched over a tiny propane stove. The Space Box offers a bigger but still compact alternative, packing an oven, two-burner stovetop, prep surfaces and sink into one package.

Designed by Prague-based entrepreneurs Jan Kozak and Petr Horeni, the Space Box is about the size of a large cooler when packed down – it measures 55 by 42 by 42 cm (21.7 by 16.5 by 16.5 in). Its various parts are made of a combination of steel, aluminum and wood.

When users want to get cooking, they open the top of the box, pull out the combined oven/stovetop unit, and attach the two side tables. Both of those tables feature a rack on the bottom for utensils or food, along with a work area on top. The right-hand table additionally offers an inset removable sink that collapses flat for storage, and which is covered by a wooden cutting board when not in use.

Oh yes, and there's also an attached bottle opener.

Inventors Jan Kozak and Petr Horeni with the Space Box, all packed down Space Box

The two gas burners are hooked up to a user-supplied propane tank, while the oven is powered by an external source such as a camper/trailer battery or an optional power bank. That oven features a ceramic infrared heating element, along with a circular rotating grill. The cooking temperature is adjusted via a dial alongside the burner controls.

Should you be interested, the Space Box is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of £629 (about US$760) will get you one – that's 30 percent off the planned retail price. And if you like the idea of a camp kitchen in a box, you might want to also check out the Nomad Kitchen, Camp Champ or Camp Kitchen … although none of them have an oven.

You can see the Space Box in use, in the video below.

Sources: Kickstarter, Space Box