With Tesla Cybertruck on the way, Space Campers shows its pop-up RV

In mid-July, Elon Musk announced on the service formerly known as Twitter the completion of the first production Cybertruck. With a backlog of reservation holders, there's bound to be some pent-up demand for accessories and upgrades, something the existing aftermarket can't meet because of the truck's "unique" dimensions. We've already seen a number of compatible accessories and campers, but they've all existed as renderings yet to meet reality. Space Campers changes that by presenting a prototype Wedge camper that levels out the Cybertruck's awkward bed, airs into overnight form, and uses modular components to create a versatile base camp in a small footprint.

Space Campers equips its prototype Wedge pop-up topper to a Cybertruck bed mockup to show how it will level out the sloped sides of the bed to create a flat sleeping platform. That platform features modular interior panels that can be adjusted into different configurations, including a double bed and a lounger for upright sitting.

The high-peaked Wedge roof provides 8 full feet (2.4 m) of standing height inside the pickup bed, when the sleeping platform is bed lifted out of the way, and plenty of headroom over the sleeping platform. The tall fabric sidewalls and door offer generous amounts of mesh for ventilation. The ceiling is lined with what looks like bamboo and features an array of inset LED lighting.

Instead of the self-contained gas struts commonly used on pop-up roofs, Space Campers' struts tap into Tesla's onboard air compressor for dial-operated automated opening, a process that takes mere seconds. Space Campers is also designing the camper to work with the truck's keyless tailgate locking system for fast, easy security.

Space Camper's short preview video also shows how the roll-up weatherproof storm door doubles as a large awning, setting up with help from collapsible support poles. What it doesn't show is any modular components being set up inside or out, but the company does reiterate that the sleeping panels will double as tables and benches and that it will offer available accessories such as a kitchen, outdoor shower/bathroom, insulation and solar power.

The Space Campers kitchen area set up and ready to cook Space Campers

The Wedge also includes integrated storage cubbies in its short, bed-leveling sidewalls, integrated L track and tie-down points, and four 120-V outlets.

With the Cybertruck on the way, Space Campers will soon be able to fit its prototype to the actual truck for further testing and refinement. "We're planning to act as fast as possible once the Cybertruck hits the road," says company founder and head engineer Lee Wilkerson.

That looks like a flatbed trailer to help move the Wedge prototype around while waiting for an actual Cybertruck, so we don't take it to mean Space Campers plans a trailer model Space Campers

Perhaps even more interesting than the camper prototype, Space Campers has also announced its second product, the Cap. Pickup truck caps are a highly popular accessory that appeal to a far broader demographic beyond camping enthusiasts, providing closed-in hard-sided security around the bed. The Cybertruck's angled bed design once again eliminates the possibility of using existing aftermarket components, from manufacturers like Leer and A.R.E., demanding custom-designed solutions.

Space Campers gets out of the gate early, relying on the same sidewall design that underpins the Wedge to create a simpler fixed-roof Cybertruck Cap – another reason its strategy of creating the simplest possible camper design feels much smarter than creating an accordion tiny home or boxy transformer. Musk seemingly agrees.

Space Campers is now taking inquiries for the fixed-roof Cybertruck Cap Space Campers

Space Campers has yet to announce pricing for the Cap, but it has opened up a waiting list for those who want to jump on early. The Wedge camper starts at $24,000, but the average sales price will likely soar well northward given the optional nature of components.

The Wedge prototype will make its public premiere at this weekend's Tesla Takeover in San Luis Obispo, California, Space Campers' hometown.

Watch the basic Wedge set-up in the one-minute video below.

Space Campers: Prototype Camper for the Cybertruck

Source: Space Campers

